Bluebird Network Welcomes Travis Noble as Chief Revenue Officer

Noble brings 31 years of sales and leadership experience in the telecom industry along with a deep understanding of Enterprise, K-12 and Government sales

Noble, a thirty-one year veteran of the telecommunications industry, previously served as Senior Vice President of Enterprise, K-12 and Government Sales at Unite Private Networks/Segra. In that position, Noble managed sales activities across the West, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Texas. During his nine-year tenure the company realized significant growth across their footprint.

Previously, Noble operated as the Vice President and General Manager of both Level 3 Communications and TW Telecom, after spending time with MCI Communications. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from Iowa State University.

“What a great opportunity it is to be joining the amazing team of people here at Bluebird,” Noble said. “I’m excited to get to work building a best-in-class sales and marketing organization and we’re going to remain focused on creating a ‘customer for life’ type of attitude from the ground up.”

Jason Adkins, Bluebird Network Chief Executive Officer, worked with Noble for several years and is excited to reunite with a trusted leader with a proven record of growth.

“Travis is the perfect person to lead our rising sales team into Bluebird’s next phase of growth in the Midwest,” Adkins said. “Travis’s knowledge of the industry coupled with our world-class employees and our 11,000 miles of fiber and two awesome data centers will produce unprecedented growth.”

About Bluebird Network

Bluebird Network is a premier communications infrastructure provider and data center operator. Since 1999, Bluebird Network, headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, has provided internet and transport services, via its fiber infrastructure, to Carriers and Enterprise customers in Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Iowa, and the surrounding states. Bluebird owns two data centers: an underground facility in Springfield, MO, and a facility in the Quad Cities. Bluebird operates more than 11,000 fiber route miles of high-speed broadband and fiber-optic connections with over 62,000 on-net and near-net buildings and 230 Points of Presence (PoP) sites spanning the Midwest, including the major cities of Chicago, St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield (MO and IL), Tulsa, Peoria, Rockford, Bloomington, Normal and the Quad Cities.

