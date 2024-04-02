Blue Yonder Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems, Positioned Furthest in Completeness of Vision

Evaluation based on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

Blue Yonder is recognized as a Leader in three Gartner Magic Quadrant reports covering supply chain planning solutions, transportation management systems and warehouse management systems4

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blue Yonder, a leader in digital supply chain transformation, has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the recently released Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems (TMS)1 based on the Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. The company is positioned furthest in Completeness of Vision.





The company attributes its success to Blue Yonder Transportation Management solutions and Luminate® Cognitive Platform, as well as its recent acquisition of Doddle to expand beyond first- to last-mile capabilities to offer returns management and reverse logistics solutions for customers.

Blue Yonder has been recognized as a Leader 13 consecutive times in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for TMS2. The company’s position as a Leader represents its Strengths and Cautions in the TMS market.

In addition, according to the 2024 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Transportation Management Systems report3, Blue Yonder ranked highest for Level 3, 4 and 5 Use Cases and second highest for Levels 1 and 2 Use Cases.

“Blue Yonder Transportation Management and Supply Chain Execution solutions, as well as our focus on interoperability, provides our customers with supply chain resiliency and support for their sustainability efforts. The solutions enable them to manage disruptions in an optimal and automated fashion by synchronizing the data and business process workflows across the order, warehouse, transportation, and resource domains,” said Wayne Usie, chief strategy officer, Blue Yonder. “Our Blue Yonder Transportation Management solutions, powered by Luminate Cognitive Platform, digitally transform our customers’ transportation operations, from transportation network modeling to planning to execution, carrier collaboration, and last-mile delivery. Customers achieve operational resiliency through real-time situational awareness, allowing them to make decisions that optimize routes and reduce empty miles and emissions per mile. This in turn helps them exceed their customers’ expectations and meet their business goals.”

Combined, the Blue Yonder Luminate Cognitive Platform and Transportation Management solutions offer advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), global transportation execution and optimization capabilities, data management, and integration to the logistics ecosystem. The Blue Yonder Transportation Management solutions offer customers full visibility, orchestration, and first-to-last mile optimization for Logistics Service Providers (LSPs), transportation operations of manufacturers and retailers, and their carrier networks. In addition, Blue Yonder’s logistics network provides shippers with better out-of-the-box connectivity and modernized service offerings from rate and capacity provisioning to tendering, freight tracking, and financial services.

On the sustainability front, the Blue Yonder Transportation Management solutions offer route and container load optimization to enable organizations to choose more multi-modal transportation options that are aligned with service level targets, capacity constraints and schedules. These solutions also look for various options to route an order and propose the best solution across all business priorities for optimal results, reducing carbon footprint and empty miles. Paired with Blue Yonder’s Doddle returns solution, customers can further avoid transportation miles and correlated emissions by consolidating return shipments and pick-up drop-off locations.

“As we grew, manual processes and human planners could no longer manage all the moving parts of our logistics business — including scheduling carriers, assigning trucks, managing docks and monitoring on-time performance. The Blue Yonder Transportation Management solutions enable us to automate all our processes and make fact-based decisions that showed in our results,” said Sarawoot Jiemsrisomsuk, digital team lead, Digital Supply Chain Management, Mitr Phol Sugar.

With this latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems, Blue Yonder is one of only two companies recognized as a Leader in three Gartner Magic Quadrant reports4 covering Supply Chain Planning, Transportation Management Systems, and Warehouse Management Systems.

Additional Resources:

Sources:

1 Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems,” Brock Johns, Oscar Sanchez Duran, Carly West, Manav Jain, 27 March 2024.



2 Blue Yonder was previously listed as JDA; the company rebranded to Blue Yonder in February 2020.



3 Gartner, “Critical Capabilities for Transportation Management Systems,” Brock Johns, Oscar Sanchez Duran, Carly West, Manav Jain, 27 March 2024.



4 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions, Pia Orup Lund, Amber Salley, Tim Payne, Janet Suleski, Joe Graham, Caleb Thomson, et al., 2 May 2023; Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems, Brock Johns, Oscar Sanchez Duran, Carly West, Manav Jain, 27 March 2024; Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, Simon Tunstall, Dwight Klappich, Rishabh Narang, Federica Stufano, 8 May 2023.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain transformation. Global retailers, manufacturers and logistics service providers leverage Blue Yonder to optimize their supply chains from planning through fulfillment, delivery and returns. Blue Yonder’s AI-embedded, interoperable supply chain solutions are connected end-to-end via a unified platform and data cloud, enabling business to collaborate in real time across functions, which supports more agile decision-making, improved customer satisfaction, profitable growth, and more resilient, sustainable supply chains. Blue Yonder – Fulfill your PotentialTM www.blueyonder.com

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

