Blue Whale Materials Announces Strategic Partnership with Call2Recycle to Advance Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling in North America

BARTLESVILLE, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Whale Materials (BWM), a leader in lithium-ion battery recycling, announced a strategic partnership today with Call2Recycle, the leading battery stewardship organization in North America. As a result of the partnership, Blue Whale Materials’ state-of-the-art sorting and recycling facility in Bartlesville, OK. will receive and process batteries brought into Call2Recycle's national network, which collects spent batteries across the United States.

The partnership will play a key role in meeting the urgent need for domestically sourced battery materials and it represents a pivotal step in enhancing North America's battery recycling efforts. Together, the two organizations will work to secure a consistent feedstock of spent lithium-ion batteries to Blue Whale Materials’ advanced recycling facility.

Call2Recycle, which has established itself as a trusted steward of battery collection for more than 30 years, is adding Blue Whale Materials as a sorting and processing partner, bringing its nationwide collection network to the partnership. BWM’s proprietary process transforms these collected batteries into Blacksand™, a premium black mass that is essential for refiners and battery materials manufacturers. The Bartlesville facility is already operational for sorting and testing and will start processing in mid-2025.

" This collaboration will allow Blue Whale Materials to support Call2Recycle's unmatched collection network and expand our ability to meet the growing demand for responsible lithium-ion battery recycling," said Robert Kang, Co-Founder and CEO of Blue Whale Materials. " By partnering with the leading battery collection organization in North America, we’re ensuring that Blue Whale Materials has access to the feedstock necessary to drive our long-term mission of supporting a sustainable and secure battery supply chain."

" Our partnership with Blue Whale Materials is a natural fit," added Leo Raudys, CEO of Call2Recycle. " With BWM’s cutting-edge technology and our expansive collection reach, we are setting the stage for a significant leap forward in battery recycling. Together, we will make a tangible impact on reducing waste and recovering valuable materials for future use."

About Blue Whale Materials

Blue Whale Materials is an innovative leader in sustainable battery recycling, dedicated to improving the li-ion battery value chain. With its proprietary technology, the company processes spent li-ion batteries to produce premium, high-concentrated Blacksand™ containing cobalt, nickel, and lithium. The company's inaugural processing facility, located in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, is set to commence operations in 2025. Blue Whale Materials also offers comprehensive end-of-life battery testing and grading services, through its BW Energy and Innovation battery testing and evaluation lab located in Greenfield, Indiana. Learn more at www.bluewhalematerials.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Call2Recycle, Inc.

Call2Recycle, the nation’s leading battery recycling nonprofit and stewardship program, is committed to protecting the environment and fostering a circular economy by facilitating the recycling and end-of-life management of batteries that power our everyday lives. With more than 30 years of experience collaborating with state regulators, manufacturers, and the recycling industry, Call2Recycle strives to make battery recycling convenient and accessible for all U.S. consumers. Learn more at call2recycle.org and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

