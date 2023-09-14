Blue Star Families and Nextdoor Partner to Welcome Military Families on the Move

New collaboration will provide military families with tools, resources and support to help them thrive in their new neighborhoods

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) and Blue Star Families (BSF), the nation’s largest grass-roots military family support organization, announced a partnership to help military families engage, integrate, and enjoy their local neighborhoods after a move. This ongoing collaboration kicks off today at nextdoor.com/militarymovers, a new hub for new-to-the-neighborhood families to connect with the vital resources, go-to places, and welcoming people that turn a new address into a neighborhood to call home.









Each year, 600,000 military families move and these families move, on average, every two to three years. From the logistics of moving one household and settling into a new one, to enrolling in school and establishing roots, military families experience the challenges of moving three times more frequently than the average American family. Through this partnership, military families can now visit nextdoor.com/militarymovers for a direct line to the local information critical to getting acquainted with a community. With “locals only” lists of beloved small businesses, service providers and key tools and resources, this hub helps families quickly settle into their new neighborhoods.

“While we assume these families are supported by a tight knit community, more than 70% of military families live off base in civilian areas and do not feel a sense of belonging to their neighbors and neighborhoods,” said Heidi Andersen, Head of Revenue and Marketing at Nextdoor. “Through this partnership, we’re providing these families with a powerful connection point to their new neighborhoods, right as they get settled in. From advice on the best coffee shop or sourcing a handyman, to offering must-have household items in the For Sale & Free hub, neighbors on Nextdoor are eager to welcome these important members of the community and give them the helping hand they need.”

“As a military spouse of 18 years, I can attest that while military families are experts at the details and coordination of a move, once the final box is unpacked, the challenges of feeling at home in a new community do not get easier,” said Leah Love, Associate Director of Community Impact at Blue Star Families. “Partnering with Nextdoor to create this one-of-a-kind Military Mover’s kit provides a crucial doorway for our military families to navigate their new surroundings and get the most out of their new neighborhoods.”

To further highlight the challenges faced when moving to a new community, today Nextdoor joins Blue Star Families for a special roundtable event on Capitol Hill. Later this month, Nextdoor will support Blue Star Families’ annual Blue Star Welcome Week, by encouraging neighbors on the platform to support newcomers to the community by sharing their favorite local gems, hotspots and go-to businesses. This annual initiative from Blue Star Families is a nationwide campaign to build a better sense of belonging and community for everyone. For more information about Blue Star Welcome Week or to learn more about how to get involved, visit bluestarwelcomeweek.org.

