Bloq Earns Recognition As One of the 50 Fastest Growing Companies in Chicago by Crain’s Chicago Business

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cryptocurrencyBloq, a leading provider of applications and infrastructure for Web3, today announced that it has been named one of the 50 fastest growing companies in Chicago by Crain’s Chicago Business. The “Crain’s Fast 50” award recognizes Bloq’s rapid growth over the past five years, placing it as Chicago’s tenth fastest-growing company.

We are honored to be recognized by Crain’s Chicago Business as one of the fastest growing companies in Chicago,” said Jeff Garzik, co-founder and CEO of Bloq. “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our global team, who have worked tirelessly to build a company that embraces both the ambition of rapid innovation and the rigor that business demands.”

Crain’s Chicago Business is a renowned business publication that focuses on news and analysis of the business, economic, and political landscape in Chicago and the surrounding area. It provides in-depth coverage of various industries, including finance, real estate, technology, healthcare, manufacturing, and more.

Bloq was founded by two of the cryptocurrency category’s longest-term and most dedicated participants: Mr. Garzik, an early Bitcoin developer, and Bloq Chairman Matthew Roszak, who celebrates ten years of cryptocurrency startup investing this year. Since its founding, Bloq has built innovative spinoffs across the most exciting areas of cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3.

We anticipated the need for a well-audited DeFi yield aggregator, and so we launched Vesper,” Mr. Roszak said in the Crain’s Chicago Business feature that accompanied the reveal of the Crain’s Fast 50 honorees. “We saw that the computing power for Bitcoin mining should be easily tradeable, so we launched Lumerin. It’s very rare to find any other company that is working on all of the most compelling aspects of Web3 and, more generally, the infrastructure and applications that make it a compelling space.”

Additionally, Bloq has developed projects exploring the cutting edge of synthetics (Metronome), gaming (Atmos), Bitcoin mining pools (Titan), smart digital asset transfers (Capsule), and staking (BloqStake).

Founded in 2015 by some of the earliest entrepreneurs and innovators in the cryptocurrency industry, Bloq is a leader in the applications and infrastructure that powers Web3. Its areas of focus include staking (BloqStake), DeFi (Vesper Finance, Metronome), metaverse (Atmos, Capsule), and mining (Titan, Lumerin). Follow the company on Twitter at @bloqinc and visit www.bloq.com. For exclusive updates and insights, subscribe to Bloq’s “Sync” newsletter at https://bloq.com/subscribe/.

