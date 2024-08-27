Bloomreach’s Loomi AI™ Received the AI Innovation Award in 7th Annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bloomreach, the platform fueling limitless ecommerce personalization, today announced Loomi AI, the company’s proprietary AI, has been awarded the “AI Innovation Award” in the 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Awards program. MarTech Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence program that recognizes today’s most innovative companies, technologies, products and services in the field of marketing, ad and sales technology.





Loomi AI is specifically designed for ecommerce. It is deeply integrated in all of Bloomreach’s products and is engineered to drive growth and fuel connected, personalized customer journeys across every channel at scale. Loomi AI opens the doors to limitless possibilities and allows marketers to connect and engage with their customers on a new level. Its real-time insights and execution helps businesses leverage data-driven insights and deliver hyper-personalized campaigns. Bloomreach’s AI is already helping marketers increase efficiency by enabling smarter journey orchestration, determining optimal send times, generating personalized product recommendations and more. Loomi AI is a transformative solution that is revolutionizing marketing automation and driving revenue growth.

“ We are incredibly proud to receive the AI Innovation Award from the MarTech Breakthrough Awards, and believe that this recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in pushing the boundaries of AI technology in marketing,” said Anirban Bardalaye, Chief Product Officer, Bloomreach. “ Loomi AI continues to set new standards in the industry, and this award highlights our commitment to innovation and excellence. We look forward to continuing to deliver cutting-edge solutions that drive significant impact for our clients.”

Learn more about how Loomi AI is helping marketers build connected experiences for their customers.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach personalizes the e-commerce experience. Its data engine unifies real-time customer and product data so businesses understand what customers really want. By connecting that understanding to every channel, the e-commerce experience becomes limitless — reflecting a changing customer as they shop. Amplified by the speed and scale of Loomi AI, Bloomreach’s AI for ecommerce, this creates endless new paths to purchase, greater profitability, and fast business growth. Bloomreach products include: Engagement, a marketing automation platform; Discovery, an e-commerce search solution; Content, a headless CMS; and Clarity, AI-powered conversational shopping. The company has multiple AI patents and serves 1,400+ global brands including: Williams-Sonoma, Bosch, Puma, and Marks & Spencer.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

