Bloomreach Revolutionizes the Future of Ecommerce Search, Powered by NVIDIA NeMo

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bloomreach, the platform fueling limitless ecommerce personalization, today announced the integration of generative AI, using NVIDIA NIM embedding microservices, into its industry-leading search and merchandising platform. This follows its integration of Google Cloud AI earlier this year. With NVIDIA and Google Cloud joining its own proprietary Loomi AI™, Bloomreach has built a cutting-edge search engine for the future of ecommerce.





“Ecommerce search is at a dramatic turning point. More advanced technology is needed to meet the needs of businesses and their consumers,” said Xun Wang, Chief Technology Officer, Bloomreach. “Now, with a fundamental re-architecture of our core search technology, we have revolutionized what’s possible. By bringing the enterprise-grade power of NVIDIA NeMo into our platform, we’re unlocking new levels of search relevance for businesses and consumers around the world.”

The NIM microservices (which leverage the NVIDIA NeMo platform, part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software stack) offer deeper search relevance with a flexible platform that allows for customizations by commerce teams. It optimizes inference and offers low-latency performance leveraging NVIDIA software including CUDA, NVIDIA Triton Inference Server and NVIDIA TensorRT. Integrating this technology helps Bloomreach ensure it can quickly advance its underlying models to continually provide cutting-edge AI for its customers around the world.

Bloomreach is an industry-recognized leader in ecommerce search, fueling intelligent product discovery with its commerce-specific Loomi AI. Earlier this year, Bloomreach reimagined the core of its search engine to drive even more powerful results, infusing Loomi AI with LLM-powered technology using Google Cloud Vertex AI. This unlocked a next-generation commerce search engine — one with the ability to understand complex, long-tail searches and return broad sets of results without sacrificing precision. Now, Bloomreach is further amplifying the strength of that engine with the native integration of NVIDIA NeMo.

“Customers want versatile search tools to help them navigate today’s robust ecommerce marketplace, and with Bloomreach’s platform powered by NVIDIA NeMo, they can find the products best suited for their needs,” said Azita Martin, VP of AI for Retail, Consumer Packaged Goods and Quick-Service Restaurants at NVIDIA. “The integration of NVIDIA NeMo into Bloomreach’s search and merchandising solution will enable a customized online shopping experience with even greater flexibility, performance and relevance.”

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach personalizes the ecommerce experience. Its data engine unifies real-time customer and product data so businesses understand what customers really want. By connecting that understanding to every channel, the ecommerce experience becomes limitless — reflecting a changing customer as they shop. Amplified by the speed and scale of Loomi, Bloomreach’s AI for ecommerce, this creates endless new paths to purchase, greater profitability, and fast business growth. Bloomreach products include: Engagement, a marketing automation platform; Discovery, an ecommerce search solution; Content, a headless CMS; and Clarity, AI-powered conversational shopping. The company has multiple AI patents and serves 1,400+ global brands including: Williams-Sonoma, Bosch, Puma, and Marks & Spencer.

