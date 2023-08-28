Bloomreach Recognized as Leader in Commerce Search and Product Discovery by Independent Research Firm

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bloomreach, the platform fueling limitless e-commerce experiences, today announced its Bloomreach Discovery e-commerce search solution has been recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Commerce Search and Product Discovery, Q3 2023. This industry report provides an independent evaluation of the 10 most significant commerce search and product discovery vendors evaluating them on 26 criteria. The full report is available here.





Bloomreach Discovery is an AI-powered e-commerce search and merchandising solution that uncovers limitless opportunities for growth. Powered by rich data and self-learning AI, its search engine deeply understands customer intent, delivering relevant and personalized results for shoppers and buyers. Its capabilities continue to grow, particularly with new developments in generative AI and large language models (LLMs), with the Forrester report noting, “ Bloomreach is a well-established player in this market that continues to acquire and internally innovate.”

In addition, Bloomreach Discovery offers a suite of merchandising tools with a unique balance of AI and user empowerment. It allows merchandisers to optimize the e-commerce experience based on their instinct and expertise, while relying on AI to scale efforts and reduce manual tasks. In the report, Forrester noted that Bloomreach’s “ strong vision puts the merchandiser at the center of its strategic decisions.”

“ To be named a leader in the Forrester Wave for Commerce Search and Product Discovery is an exciting moment for all of us at Bloomreach,” said Jordan Roper, General Manager and Head of Product, Bloomreach Discovery. “ While Bloomreach Discovery has powered personalized e-commerce search for many years, we’ve always continued to prioritize innovation. We’re relentlessly seeking new ways to make this platform more impactful for the e-commerce experience and for the merchandisers that bring it to life, and we feel those efforts have been validated with the release of this new report.”

Learn more about Bloomreach Discovery and its recognition as a leader in the Forrester Wave here.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach personalizes the e-commerce experience. It unifies real-time customer and product data so businesses understand what customers really want. By connecting that understanding to every channel, the e-commerce experience becomes limitless — continuously reflecting a changing customer as they shop. With the scale of AI, this creates endless new paths to purchase, greater profitability, and fast business growth. Bloomreach products include: Engagement, a marketing automation platform; Discovery, an e-commerce search solution; and Content, a headless content management system. The company has multiple AI patents and serves 850+ global brands including: Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, and Marks & Spencer. Visit www.bloomreach.com for more information.

