Bloomreach Recognized as a Leader in Email Marketing Service Providers by Independent Research Firm

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bloomreach, the platform fueling limitless ecommerce personalization, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q3 2024. By enabling impactful, real-time customer interactions across critical channels like email, Bloomreach empowers businesses to reach more customers, with the right content, at the right time — all while sending fewer emails.





The Forrester Wave™ report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends in the Email Service Provider (ESP) space and evaluates the most significant providers offering solutions to help businesses optimize their email marketing strategies. Bloomreach received the highest possible scores in the eleven of the report’s criteria, including personalization, innovation, and privacy. “Bloomreach’s personalization capabilities bring it to the front of the pack,” the report noted.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q3 2024. We believe this recognition underscores our ongoing commitment to unlocking limitless ecommerce personalization, powered by our proprietary Loomi AI,” said Raj De Datta, co-founder and CEO, Bloomreach. “For us, this acknowledgment is a testament to our team’s hard work and our unwavering commitment to innovation, privacy, and personalization.”

