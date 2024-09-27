Bloomreach Receives 2024 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius for Outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility Efforts

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bloomreach, the platform fueling limitless ecommerce personalization, today announced it has earned a 2024 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius. This fifth annual award celebrates companies that prioritize and value their commitment to impactful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). All award nominations were thoroughly vetted by the TrustRadius team, a trusted research and review platform.





“We are incredibly honored to receive the 2024 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius. This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), which is deeply embedded in Bloomreach’s core values,” said Ursula Kralova, Chief People Officer, Bloomreach. “Our CSR initiatives, from flexible work from home structure and volunteerism to diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, reflect our dedication to making a positive impact on both our people and the communities we serve. We are grateful to TrustRadius for this acknowledgment and remain committed to driving meaningful change through our ongoing efforts.”

As a company, Bloomreach prides itself on staying true to its values and exuding its mission and vision through daily work. Bloomreach is expanding its #BetterTogether initiative in 2024, actively engaging with groups worldwide to create meaningful impact. Together, Bloomreachers achieve and celebrate milestones that enhance the well-being of their colleagues and the communities they belong to. From mentoring college students and teaching university courses on merchandising to providing Volunteer Time Off for employees, Bloomreach is committed to fostering an inclusive, diverse and equitable environment both within and outside the workplace.

To be accepted for the TrustRadius Tech Cares Award, each nominated organization had to be a B2B technology company that went above and beyond to support employees and communities during 2024. All nominations were thoroughly researched and supporting proof was provided by the nominated.

“Congratulations to Bloomreach for earning the Tech Cares Award once again this year,” said Allyson Havener, SVP Marketing and Community, TrustRadius. “Their leadership and employees’ dedication to supporting and engaging with their communities while also creating a positive and supportive workplace environment, exemplifies the standard for today’s tech companies. I cannot wait to see what else they do in 2025, well done!”

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach personalizes the ecommerce experience. Its data engine unifies real-time customer and product data so businesses understand what customers really want. By connecting that understanding to every channel, the ecommerce experience becomes limitless — reflecting a changing customer as they shop. Amplified by the speed and scale of Loomi, Bloomreach’s AI for ecommerce, this creates endless new paths to purchase, greater profitability, and fast business growth. Bloomreach products include: Engagement, a marketing automation platform; Discovery, an ecommerce search solution; Content, a headless CMS; and Clarity, AI-powered conversational shopping. The company has multiple AI patents and serves 1,400+ global brands including: Williams-Sonoma, Bosch, Puma, and Marks & Spencer.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is a buyer intelligence platform for business technology. We enable buyers to make confident decisions, through comprehensive product information, in-depth customer insights, and peer conversations. We help technology brands capture and activate the authentic voice of customers to improve their products, build confidence with prospects, and engage in-market buyers to improve ROI. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

