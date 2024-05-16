Bloomreach Placed in 2024 Magic Quadrant for Commerce Search

Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bloomreach, the platform fueling limitless ecommerce personalization, today announced its AI-powered search and merchandising solution, Bloomreach Discovery, has been positioned by Gartner® as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant™ for Commerce Search. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.





“Bloomreach has spent 15 years driving new possibilities for AI-powered search and merchandising across ecommerce. Today, we’re thrilled to be recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Commerce Search,” said Jordan Roper, General Manager and Head of Product, Bloomreach Discovery. “Our Loomi AI is enabling advanced personalization across product discovery, from behavior-based merchandising to real-time segments. And as excited as we are for all Loomi can do for our customers today — we know the best is yet to come.”

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables businesses to get the most from market analysis in alignment with unique business and technology needs.

Bloomreach personalizes the e-commerce experience. Its data engine unifies real-time customer and product data so businesses understand what customers really want. By connecting that understanding to every channel, the e-commerce experience becomes limitless — reflecting a changing customer as they shop. Amplified by the speed and scale of Loomi, Bloomreach’s AI for e-commerce, this creates endless new paths to purchase, greater profitability, and fast business growth. Bloomreach products include: Engagement, a marketing automation platform; Discovery, an e-commerce search solution; Content, a headless CMS; and Clarity, AI-powered conversational shopping. The company has multiple AI patents and serves 1,400+ global brands including: Williams-Sonoma, Bosch, Puma, and Marks & Spencer.

