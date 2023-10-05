Bloomreach Named to 2023 List of the Highest-Rated Cloud-Computing Companies to Work For

Battery Ventures Recognizes Bloomreach Among Private Cloud Companies with Highest Levels of Self-Reported Employee Satisfaction

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bloomreach, the platform fueling limitless e-commerce experiences, today announced it has been recognized as one of the highest-rated cloud-computing companies to work for in the sixth-ever list released by Battery Ventures, the globally, technology-focused investment firm, created with data provided by Glassdoor.*





The list recognizes the top 25 private and top 25 public companies—all business-to-business (B2B) cloud-computing companies-—where employees self-report the highest levels of satisfaction at work, according to feedback shared on Glassdoor, a provider of insights about jobs and companies.

“Bloomreach is — and always has been — a people-first company. It’s the continued hard work and dedication of our team members that allow us to thrive as an organization, even amidst challenging economic times,” said Raj De Datta, co-founder and CEO, Bloomreach. “We’re committed to delivering the most impactful professional experience of our employees’ careers, and we’re proud to have that commitment recognized by Battery Ventures.”

“The companies on this year’s Highest-Rated Cloud-Computing Companies to Work For list have managed to create and preserve stellar corporate cultures during a very tumultuous time in the technology markets—and also as traditional workplace norms, like working in the office, have dramatically shifted post-Covid,” said Neeraj Agrawal, a cloud-computing investor and Battery general partner. “Cultivating employee happiness and satisfaction is more challenging than ever, so we commend this year’s winners for their efforts.”

“Company culture is pivotal for attracting elite talent and sustaining a competitive edge in the marketplace, and its significance becomes even more pronounced in challenging economic times. We hope that all companies featured on this list will take pride in this well-deserved recognition,” added Brandon Gleklen, a Battery principal.

To qualify for the 2023 list, a cloud company must have received at least 30 company reviews on Glassdoor between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023. The private-company report tracks independent, non-public cloud companies that, according to Battery research and data from research service Crunchbase, are based in the United States; have a B2B business model; are categorized as SaaS, software, cloud computing and/or enterprise software, according to Crunchbase; have more than 200 employees as of September 7, 2023, according to company data provided to LinkedIn; and have raised funding on or after July 1, 2019.

The full private and public company lists can be found here: https://www.battery.com/blog/highest-rated-cloud-companies-2023

*Glassdoor was a Battery portfolio company. For a full list of all Battery investments and exits, please click here.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach personalizes the e-commerce experience. Its data engine unifies real-time customer and product data so businesses understand what customers really want. By connecting that understanding to every channel, the e-commerce experience becomes limitless — reflecting a changing customer as they shop. Amplified by the speed and scale of Loomi, Bloomreach’s AI for e-commerce, this creates endless new paths to purchase, greater profitability, and fast business growth. Bloomreach products include: Engagement, a marketing automation platform; Discovery, an e-commerce search solution; Content, a headless CMS; and Clarity, AI-powered conversational shopping. The company has multiple AI patents and serves 850+ global brands including: Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, and Marks & Spencer.

