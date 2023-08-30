Bloomreach Named BigCommerce Elite Technology Partner

Bloomreach expands partnership with BigCommerce, enabling more businesses to drive seamless, personalized experiences across e-commerce

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bloomreach, the platform fueling limitless e-commerce experiences, today announced it has been named a BigCommerce Preferred, Elite Technology Partner, providing tens of thousands of BigCommerce merchants access to Bloomreach’s commerce technology. BigCommerce customers can seamlessly integrate Bloomreach through the BigCommerce App Marketplace.





“ We’re thrilled to further grow our partnership with BigCommerce at such a pivotal moment for e-commerce,” said Anirban Bardalaye, Chief Product Officer, Bloomreach. “ We’ve seen the results and know the impact our solutions can have when working together to power e-commerce ecosystems. As we embark on the next level of our BigCommerce partnership, we’re looking forward to unlocking continuous value for brands and merchants across the globe.”

Bloomreach empowers brands to deliver personalized experiences across all of their digital channels. Its expanded partnership with BigCommerce will ensure the growing number of businesses building their e-commerce site on the BigCommerce platform can leverage this deep personalization to potentially drive better customer experiences and faster business growth.

“ We’re pleased to deepen our already long-standing, highly successful partnership with Bloomreach. This partnership with Bloomreach further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry,” said Russell Klein, Chief Commercial Officer, BigCommerce. “ Bloomreach shares our true calling to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working more closely together to mutually support merchants.”

Bloomreach served as a Main Stage Sponsor at BigCommerce’s Partner Summit held on July 10-11. BigCommerce Preferred, Elite Technology Partners are selected to offer best-in-class technologies, value and superior customer service. For more information, visit the Bloomreach and BigCommerce partnership page here.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach personalizes the e-commerce experience. It unifies real-time customer and product data so businesses understand what customers really want. By connecting that understanding to every channel, the e-commerce experience becomes limitless — continuously reflecting a changing customer as they shop. With the scale of AI, this creates endless new paths to purchase, greater profitability, and fast business growth. Bloomreach products include: Engagement, a marketing automation platform; Discovery, an e-commerce search solution; and Content, a headless content management system. The company has multiple AI patents and serves 850+ global brands including: Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, and Marks & Spencer. Visit www.bloomreach.com for more information.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants with sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, Skullcandy, Solo Stove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

