Bloomreach Makes Hospitality Personal, Launching New Integrations That Connect Hospitality Software and Marketing Channels for More Tailored Guest Experiences

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bloomreach, the platform fueling limitless ecommerce personalization, today announced multiple new integrations that enable hospitality businesses to personalize guest interactions across marketing channels. These integrations automate the flow of data from certain hospitality software, such as those that manage bookings and reservations, into campaigns built in the Bloomreach Engagement omnichannel marketing automation platform. This offers a seamless way for marketers to enrich customer profiles with a more complete view of the guest experience, empowering them to personalize the customer experience with tailored content and campaigns.





With travel, dining, and entertainment increasingly being booked online today, hospitality brands have a unique opportunity to connect with customers and foster loyalty across multiple touchpoints — beyond just the in-person experience. Bloomreach aims to enhance those interactions by offering seamless connections with a number of hospitality technologies, such as newly released Opera Cloud, MEWS and ResDiary, that capture important guest insights.

Powered by Bloomreach’s proprietary Loomi AI, these integrations allow marketers to uplevel campaigns with advanced personalization, while reducing time spent manually moving data from hospitality to marketing software. With an automated flow of data creating a centralized, single view of the customer, Loomi AI enables real-time personalization of the guest experience across marketing channels. From email to SMS, marketers can tailor content and campaigns with insights like room preferences or dining favorites. This not only boosts guest satisfaction — it builds greater brand loyalty, creates new conversion opportunities, and ultimately enhances profitability for hospitality businesses.

“Our newest integrations are aimed at helping hospitality brands foster the deep customer loyalty that only true personalization can create,” stated Anirban Bardalaye, Chief Product Officer, Bloomreach. “By ensuring robust data and real-time insights inform every guest interaction, marketers will be able to show every guest what they care about most — in turn building stronger relationships and paving new paths to profitability.”

