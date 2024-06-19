Home Business Wire Bloomreach Makes Hospitality Personal, Launching New Integrations That Connect Hospitality Software and...
Business Wire

Bloomreach Makes Hospitality Personal, Launching New Integrations That Connect Hospitality Software and Marketing Channels for More Tailored Guest Experiences

di Business Wire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bloomreach, the platform fueling limitless ecommerce personalization, today announced multiple new integrations that enable hospitality businesses to personalize guest interactions across marketing channels. These integrations automate the flow of data from certain hospitality software, such as those that manage bookings and reservations, into campaigns built in the Bloomreach Engagement omnichannel marketing automation platform. This offers a seamless way for marketers to enrich customer profiles with a more complete view of the guest experience, empowering them to personalize the customer experience with tailored content and campaigns.


With travel, dining, and entertainment increasingly being booked online today, hospitality brands have a unique opportunity to connect with customers and foster loyalty across multiple touchpoints — beyond just the in-person experience. Bloomreach aims to enhance those interactions by offering seamless connections with a number of hospitality technologies, such as newly released Opera Cloud, MEWS and ResDiary, that capture important guest insights.

Powered by Bloomreach’s proprietary Loomi AI, these integrations allow marketers to uplevel campaigns with advanced personalization, while reducing time spent manually moving data from hospitality to marketing software. With an automated flow of data creating a centralized, single view of the customer, Loomi AI enables real-time personalization of the guest experience across marketing channels. From email to SMS, marketers can tailor content and campaigns with insights like room preferences or dining favorites. This not only boosts guest satisfaction — it builds greater brand loyalty, creates new conversion opportunities, and ultimately enhances profitability for hospitality businesses.

“Our newest integrations are aimed at helping hospitality brands foster the deep customer loyalty that only true personalization can create,” stated Anirban Bardalaye, Chief Product Officer, Bloomreach. “By ensuring robust data and real-time insights inform every guest interaction, marketers will be able to show every guest what they care about most — in turn building stronger relationships and paving new paths to profitability.”

Learn more about how hundreds of leading brands are using Bloomreach Engagement to drive personalized customer journeys powered by Loomi AI.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach personalizes the e-commerce experience. Its data engine unifies real-time customer and product data so businesses understand what customers really want. By connecting that understanding to every channel, the e-commerce experience becomes limitless — reflecting a changing customer as they shop. Amplified by the speed and scale of Loomi, Bloomreach’s AI for e-commerce, this creates endless new paths to purchase, greater profitability, and fast business growth. Bloomreach products include: Engagement, a marketing automation platform; Discovery, an e-commerce search solution; Content, a headless CMS; and Clarity, AI-powered conversational shopping. The company has multiple AI patents and serves 1,400+ global brands including: Williams-Sonoma, Bosch, Puma, and Marks & Spencer.

Contacts

Michelle DeMaio

Bloomreach

Corporate Communications

michelle.demaio@bloomreach.com

Articoli correlati

Stratasys Expands Access to Anatomical Realism with New Digital Anatomy Solution

Business Wire Business Wire -
Medical facilities and device manufacturers previously limited by constraints can now create patient-specific models to enhance surgical preparation, elevate...
Continua a leggere

Lithuania Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses Report 2024 Featuring Telia Lietuvos, Bito Lithuania, Vinita, Balticum TV, Tele 2, & Cgates –...

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Lithuania Telecoms Market Report - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added...
Continua a leggere

Corsight AI Partners with Segdboa to Provide São Paulo Military Police with Facial Intelligence Capabilities

Business Wire Business Wire -
SÃO PAULO, Brazil--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corsight AI is proud to announce its involvement in a groundbreaking security project at the 14th...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php