Bloomreach is Named a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Multichannel Marketing Hubs

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bloomreach, the platform fueling limitless ecommerce personalization, today announced it has been named a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Multichannel Marketing Hubs. Fueled by an innate understanding of customers and the speed and scale of Loomi AI, Bloomreach is empowering marketers around the world to bring omnichannel personalization to life.





“Bloomreach has always been guided by a strong vision of product innovation that can drive success for marketers,” said Anirban Bardalaye, Chief Product Officer, Bloomreach. “As we empower marketers to deliver true, end-to-end personalization across their campaigns today, we know the best is yet to come. We can’t wait to see the visionaries our customers will continue to become with a consequential AI-powered platform at their fingertips.”

Used by leading brands and retailers, Bloomreach Engagement equips marketers with a single platform for creating and orchestrating multichannel campaigns. With a flexible data architecture, it allows customers to easily develop and deploy audiences and triggers, driving advanced AI-driven personalization.

To learn more, download the full 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Multichannel Marketing Hubs report here. To hear how Bloomreach is delivering on a new vision for limitless AI-powered personalization, check out its recent Cutting Edge webinar, available now on demand.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach personalizes the ecommerce experience. Its data engine unifies real-time customer and product data so businesses understand what customers really want. By connecting that understanding to every channel, the ecommerce experience becomes limitless — reflecting a changing customer as they shop. Amplified by the speed and scale of Loomi AI, Bloomreach’s AI for ecommerce, this creates endless new paths to purchase, greater profitability, and fast business growth. Bloomreach products include: Engagement, a marketing automation platform; Discovery, an ecommerce search solution; Content, a headless CMS; and Clarity, AI-powered conversational shopping. The company has multiple AI patents and serves 1,400+ global brands including: Williams-Sonoma, Bosch, Puma, and Marks & Spencer.

