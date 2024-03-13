Bloomag Unveils an Industry-First Cutting-Edge AI Virtual Trap Technology, Revolutionizing Pest Management, with the Inaugural Customer Trapview

“Bloomag Virtual Trap technology delivers a live and accurate view of your fields while offering significant reductions in costs and operational complexity.” – Dr Howard-Yana Shapiro.





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BloomagAI–Bloomag, Inc., a leading Science-First AgTech company, is proud to announce the launch of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Virtual Trap technology, a game-changer in the field of pest management, with Trapview as the first customer to onboard this groundbreaking enhancement to their business offering. This development is one of Bloomag’s innovations that harness the power of AI to develop narrow functionalities tailored to the specific needs of all stakeholders in the agricultural industry triad: growers, agricultural solution providers, and agronomists, designing a win-win-win scenario for all.

“Having virtual traps to densify network of physical traps is a prime example of data enhancements that are possible nowadays. It is also a great case how innovative companies Bloomag and Trapview work together to bring affordable, yet high-quality pest insect solutions to the market.” – Matej Štefančič, Trapview CEO.

The launch of Bloomag Virtual Trap technology marks a pivotal moment in pursuing more efficient, profitable, and sustainable agriculture. Bloomag Virtual Trap technology deepens the efficacy of the existing physical trap data by generating a virtual trap mesh network for the whole field without compromising accuracy. This provides decision-makers a comprehensive live view of pest pressure, thus enhancing their pest management capabilities and transforming their agricultural practices. Agronomists can leverage virtual traps to augment their expertise and design personalized tailored solutions to growers’ unique challenges.

BloomagAI pest and disease models can be generalized across crops and pests on geographies ranging from 10 cm up to a continental scale. This advancement allows us to tailor solutions for stakeholders across the agricultural spectrum, from agronomists all the way to multi-state operations. We address the challenges of pests and disease management with virtual traps, virtual weather stations, as well as EBITDA and Yield-at-Risk projections. Through stress testing agricultural operational interventions on our proprietary platform, stakeholders can optimize their decision-making to enhance quality, yield and profitability. By integrating BloomagAI into their offerings, agricultural solution providers can unlock new opportunities to deliver value-added services in the areas of crop protection, supply chain visibility, planning and yield optimization.

“At Bloomag, we apply our expertise in science and AI to bring innovations that make a meaningful impact on the agricultural industry and ecosystem. Launching the Bloomag Virtual Trap with Trapview as our first customer, we have demonstrated the power and possibilities of Expert AI solutions in agriculture.” – Rahul Kaushik, Bloomag, Inc. CEO.

Reach out if you have a specific challenge you would like BloomagAI to tackle.

About Bloomag, Inc.:

Bloomag, Inc. is a leading Science-First AgTech company developing AI technologies for pest and disease management. Bloomag’s proprietary AI models serve as an Early Warning System for pest and disease outbreaks, conduct agricultural stress tests and develop financial metrics to monitor operational efficiencies, including EBITDA and Yield-at-Risk. Bloomag’s AI solutions target a range of pests and diseases across all geographies.

About – Trapview:

Trapview is a pest insect monitoring and forecasting platform covering more than 60 different insect species worldwide. Its automated electronic traps enable efficient, nearly maintenance-free monitoring of pest insects. Advanced artificial intelligence-based processing of trap data assists customers in getting an accurate and real-time understanding of pest population dynamics as well as a forecast of pest development stages in a specific area.

Contacts

For more information, please email us at rk@bloomag.com or visit www.bloomag.com.