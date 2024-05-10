Bloom Energy Announces Largest Silicon Valley Data Center Power Capacity Agreement

New Installation will be powering Silicon Valley’s Largest Fuel Cell Powered most energy-efficient Intel Corporation High-Performance Computing Data Center

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), a global leader in solid oxide fuel cell technology, announced today a power capacity agreement with Intel Corporation that will result in Silicon Valley’s largest fuel cell-powered high-performance computing data center.





The agreement calls for the installation of additional megawatts (MW) of Bloom Energy’s fuel cell-based Energy Server at Intel’s existing high-performance computing data center in Santa Clara, CA. The additional capacity expands an existing Bloom Energy fuel cell installation already deployed at the tech giant’s location since 2014. The resulting installation will be the single largest fuel cell-powered high-performance computing data center in Silicon Valley.

Bloom’s fuel cell technology offers an ideal power solution for energy-intensive data centers that demand reliable electricity generation. Bloom’s offerings can be deployed as Grid Parallel in conjunction with utility power to meet dual source energy needs of a Data Center or as Grid Independent by completely avoiding transmission infrastructure. With the ability to operate in a fully islanded microgrid mode, Grid Independent configurations circumvent delays, costs, and constraints associated with grid-based power and can be deployed in weeks on a skid mounted, moveable platform.

“ Bloom Energy is proud to be a long-term supplier to Intel and to support the company’s data center capacity building at a time when the grid is severely constrained,” said Ravi Prasher, Bloom Energy’s Chief Technology Officer. “ Bloom Energy technology is compatible with hydrogen fuel in addition to natural gas. We are working with governments and industries to adopt hydrogen as a primary fuel when it becomes economically viable. Intel’s confidence in our fuel cell technology is a testament to Bloom’s ability to reliably meet the energy needs of cutting edge and high-performance IT infrastructure.”

“ Intel is leading the industry in extreme energy-efficient high-performance computing data centers with existing hyperscale Intel Santa Clara Data Center operating at 1.06 PUE, enabling the HPC scale needed for complex Intel chip design and technology development,” said Shesha Krishnapura, Intel Fellow, and Intel IT Chief Technology Officer. “ Intel HPC Data Center infrastructure currently powers 400,000+ Intel® Xeon® based servers (5+ million highest clock cores), 700+ petabytes of storage, and 800,000+ network ports. To meet additional HPC scale needed for Intel Products and Intel Foundry, Intel is leveraging Bloom Energy technology to power the next Data Center expansion.”

As the energy demands of data centers surge across the globe, Bloom Energy’s fuel cells offer a proven solution. Rapidly deployable, on-site energy generation provides operators with the ability to scale to meet the future needs of ever-changing businesses.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy’s mission is to make clean, reliable energy affordable for everyone in the world. Bloom Energy’s product, the Bloom Energy Server, delivers highly reliable and resilient, always-on electric power that is clean, cost-effective, and ideal for microgrid applications. Bloom Energy’s customers include many Fortune 100 companies and leaders in manufacturing, data centers, healthcare, retail, higher education, utilities, and other industries. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will” and “would” or the negative of these words or similar terms or expressions that concern Bloom’s expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, expectations concerning the size of the data center, use of hydrogen as a fuel when economically viable, and the energy demands of data centers. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors including, but not limited to, our ability to comply with the terms of the tax credit, including our proposed investment in the Fremont manufacturing facility, and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Bloom’s SEC filings. More information on potential risks and uncertainties that may impact Bloom’s business are set forth in Bloom’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 15, 2024, as well as subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. Bloom assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.

