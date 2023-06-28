Bloom Energy and Tarana Wireless Stars and Strides 5K-10K Run/Walk and Kids Fun Run Set For Saturday, July 1, Benefiting Valley Health Foundation

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#broadband–Tarana Wireless:





WHAT: The 3rd Annual Stars and Strides 5K-10K Run/Walk and Kids Fun Run, sponsored by Bloom Energy and Tarana Wireless, benefiting the Valley Health Foundation.

The 5K-10K Run/Walk (sponsored by Silicon Valley Bank, a division of First Citizen’s Bank and Armature Systems) is for people of all ages and fitness levels.

The Kids Fun Run (sponsored by HP Inc.) is for children between the ages of two and seven and will take place at Discovery Meadow Park.

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office cadets will kick off the 5K-10K Run at 8:00am and the Kids Fun Run will begin following the arrival of the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, complete with super heroes and a special guest, in the festival area at 9:45am.

Enjoy live music, a beer/mimosa bar courtesy of Hapa’s Brewing Company and Joseph George Fine Wines, lawn games, food trucks, face painting, an inflatable obstacle course, pictures with superheroes, and more.

Race participants will have the opportunity to take part in two contests: Alaska Airlines Costume Contest : 2 roundtrip airline tickets awarded to the “Best Independence Day Theme,” and the “Best Non-Independence Day Theme” costumes. Disneyland Tickets : Team members from the top three largest teams will be entered into a drawing to win a 3-day 4-pack of Disneyland tickets. For more details, visit: https://www.starsandstridesrun.com/win-disneyland-tickets

Special guest: Nine-year-old Nalin, who was hospitalized with a very rare condition (Stevens Johnson Syndrome) and made a complete recovery thanks to the expert care received by the Burn and Pediatric healthcare teams at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, will kick off the Kids Fun Run following his arrival via helicopter.

WHO: More than 30 sponsors and over 2,000 participants

WHEN: Saturday, July 1st. The 5K-10K Run/Walk starts at 8:00 AM, and the Kids Fun Run starts at 10 AM. The Sheriff’s helicopter will land at approximately 9:45 AM with our special guest introduction at 10:15 AM.

WHERE: Discovery Meadow in Downtown San Jose, ​​adjacent to the Children’s Discovery Museum.

WHY: Proceeds from this year’s race will benefit Valley Health Foundation, a nonprofit leader in community health and healthcare that fundraises to support, innovate, and advocate for better health for residents in Santa Clara County.

HOW: To secure your spot in the race, either in person or virtually, and to get additional details about the event, please visit: https://www.starsandstridesrun.com/

