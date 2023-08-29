Blok welcomes partnership with META Realty

The dynamic brokerage plans to innovate with the latest technology while fostering a supportive environment for its agents

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blok is proud to announce that META Realty, a brokerage based in Austin, Texas, has become its latest partner. META Realty, headed up by Kevin Knight and Erin Jones, has plans to gradually scale its operations through Central Texas and embrace the latest technology while providing complete agent support.





Kevin and Erin found Blok’s management of the back-end systems and support services specifically appealing, effectively doing away with their team having to evaluate brokerage tools and manage day-to-day operations. “We know our value as brokers, and that is to focus on real estate related activities,” says Kevin.

“With the Blok partnership in place, we see a future of well-paced, steady growth,” says Kevin. “We look forward to Blok helping us expand throughout Central Texas, and eventually into other metro areas across the country.”

“We have loved getting to know Kevin and Erin and their plans for the future and we’re confident that they will go from strength to strength and be able to expand their operations seamlessly while we concentrate on the nuts and bolts,” says Chase Knowles, Co-Founder of Blok.

About Blok

With Blok, Real Estate Agents can now own their own brokerage and unique brokerage brand. By providing brand development, marketing, technology, transaction, compliance, accounting and legal services, Blok enables top Real Estate Agents, Teams and Boutique Brokerages to focus on serving their customers. To learn more about Blok visit https://blokpartners.co.

About META Realty

Founded in 2022 by industry veterans Kevin Knight and Erin Jones, META Realty is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Boasting nearly two decades of combined real estate expertise, the brokerage seamlessly integrates traditional values with contemporary technology. META Realty prides itself on agent support, mentorship, marketing prowess, and unwavering integrity. For more information, visit https://metarealty.com.

Contacts

Jackie Maritz



jackie.maritz@blok.co

629 500 2565