Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit 2025 to Unite Institutional Finance Leaders in New York City

More than 150 industry leaders will take the stage to provide key insights into the future of digital assets, regulatory shifts, and financial technology advancements.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blockworks' flagship institutional event, Digital Asset Summit (DAS) 2025, returns to New York City from March 18-20, featuring over 150 of the world’s most influential figures in finance and digital assets. Hosted at the Javits Center North, the summit will provide a forum for institutional executives to explore the evolving role of digital assets, market trends, and the innovations shaping this burgeoning ecosystem.

DAS 2025 will gather senior decision-makers from global asset managers, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, banks, brokerages, and fintech firms for three days of on-stage discussions, networking, and exclusive side events. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in impactful conversations centered on the integration of digital assets within institutional portfolios, regulatory developments, and the infrastructure driving the next wave of financial innovation.

Some of the most respected industry voices will speak, including:

Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman, MicroStrategy

Richard Teng, CEO, Binance

Mohamed El-Erian, Chief Economic Advisor, Allianz

Brad Garlinghouse, CEO, Ripple

Anatoly Yakovenko, Co-Founder & CEO, Solana Labs

Robbie Mitchnick, Head of Digital Assets, BlackRock

Cathie Wood, Founder & CEO, ARK Invest

Mike Novogratz, Founder & CEO, Galaxy Digital

“If you want to know where digital assets are headed this year, DAS is where you hear it first,” said Jason Yanowitz, co-founder of Blockworks. “Digital assets will continue to reshape our global markets—and the strategies and collaboration that define the next phase of institutional adoption start here, in the room with the people driving it forward.”

DAS 2025 will feature high-impact keynotes, panel discussions, and networking sessions split across the Main Stage, Institutional Stage, and Investor Stage. Core topics include:

The Macro Case for Digital Assets: How crypto fits into broader economic trends.

ETFs & Institutional Investment: The role of digital asset ETFs in global capital markets.

Digital Asset Regulation: Policy frameworks shaping institutional adoption.

Stablecoins & Payments: The evolution of global payments infrastructure.

With $1.2 trillion in assets under management represented at previous DAS events, this year’s summit will be the definitive institutional gathering for those shaping the evolution of finance and capital markets.

DAS 2025 is made possible by the following sponsors:

Ruby Sponsors: Keyrock, LMAX Digital, Marinade, SKALE, and ZKsync

Diamond Sponsors: 10T Holdings & 1RoundTable Partners, Algorand Foundation, Aptos, Arkham, Circle, Pyth, and Ripple

Emerald Sponsors: Avalanche, Chainalysis, Dfns, exSat Network, GlobalStake, Ledn, Rootstock, and Zero Hash.

To secure your place at DAS 2025, purchase tickets here.

About Digital Asset Summit

Produced by Blockworks, Digital Asset Summit (DAS) is the premier event bringing together the brightest minds and most influential organizations in the digital asset and blockchain industries. DAS provides a key platform for thought leaders, institutional investors, developers, and industry professionals to collaborate and shape the future of digital assets. Featuring in-depth discussions, networking opportunities, and insights from top executives, DAS is where the next chapter of blockchain and digital asset evolution unfolds.

About Blockworks

Blockworks is a crypto media and information platform that delivers breaking news and premium insights about digital assets to millions of investors. Blockworks' editorial content, research, newsletters, and podcasts provide expert analysis to help investors navigate the markets. With flagship events, Permissionless and the Digital Asset Summits (DAS), Blockworks creates space for innovators to build the future of the global economy.

