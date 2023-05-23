Blockfenders Successfully Achieves SOC 2 TYPE 2, HIPAA and GDPR Compliance

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blockfenders, Inc. announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that Blockfenders, Inc. provides enterprise-level security for customers’ data secured in the Blockfenders, Inc. System. Blockfenders, Inc. has also achieved HIPAA AND GDPR compliance in accordance with AT-C 315, with criteria established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Blockfenders, Inc. is a Palo Alto, United States and Pune, India based company that delivers peace of mind to CxOs by eliminating the risks of data breach and leakage, compliance concerns, and additional governance in data sharing and access with zero trust. Our no-code modern data platform enables secure, controlled, and granular data sharing across heterogeneous data sources, on premises or in the cloud. With Blockfenders, customers can quickly and cost effectively break data silos while preserving data privacy and increasing data accessibility, across organizations, partners, geographies and teams. Additionally, our platform simplifies the construction of a data lake house without the need for any engineering efforts. For more information, reach out to Viraj Phanse, CEO or Niranjan Ingale, CTO at Blockfenders.

By achieving SOC 2 TYPE 2, HIPAA and GDPR compliance, Blockfenders demonstrates its commitment to:

Protecting the privacy and security of sensitive data.

Adhering to global data protection regulations and best practices.

Implementing rigorous internal controls to ensure data integrity and confidentiality.

Establishing trust and confidence among customers, partners, and stakeholders.

An unqualified opinion on a SOC 2 Type 2 + HIPAA + GDPR audit report demonstrates to Blockfenders, Inc.’s current and future customers that they manage their data with the highest standard of security and compliance.

