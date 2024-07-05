Home Business Wire Blockchain Pioneer ChainUp Switches to Certinal for eSign and eForm
Blockchain Pioneer ChainUp Switches to Certinal for eSign and eForm

Expanding Across 30 Countries: ChainUp’s Global Leap with Certinal

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BlockchainInnovation–Certinal eSign and eForms, a trailblazer in digital signature solutions, proudly announce their adoption by ChainUp, a leading force in blockchain technology solutions. ChainUp, headquartered in Singapore, stands as a beacon of excellence in offering blockchain and Web3 infrastructure solutions to businesses and institutions globally. Recognizing the need to streamline operations and enhance customer experience, ChainUp has begun using Certinal eSign and eForms. This strategic move aims to elevate operational efficiency while also addressing pricing complexities.


ChainUp’s selection of Certinal eSign and eForms underscores the latter’s dedication to delivering tailored digital signature services that meet diverse business requirements. Through a rigorous evaluation process, which assessed factors such as innovative features, best-in-class service, and enterprise-grade security, ChainUp confidently opted for Certinal eSign and eForms’ solutions while maximizing value.

“We are delighted to welcome ChainUp as our latest partner. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to providing cutting-edge digital signature solutions powered by AI and advanced security features. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring and look forward to leveraging our expertise to drive success for ChainUp.” Aatish Dedhia, CEO of Certinal eSign and eForms

About Certinal

Certinal, a subsidiary of Zycus the pioneer in Cognitive Procurement with over 21 offices globally. Certinal was created to offer a top-tier Digital Transaction Management solution that is user-friendly, secure, and compliant in 80+ countries. We provide a one-stop solution to large enterprise customers, complying with various security standards and regional regulations and ensuring seamless & efficient digital transactions worldwide.

Recognized as a “Leader” in IDC MarketScape Worldwide eSignature Software 2023, Certinal is also a “Strong Performer” in Gartner Voice of Customer for providing a better overall experience. We are the sole eSignature vendor awarded Gartner’s prestigious “Customer First Badge” and offer superior support at no extra cost. Discover Certinal’s groundbreaking AI-powered eSignature solution, seamlessly merging innovation with productivity.

About ChainUp

ChainUp is a leading global provider of end-to-end blockchain technology solutions headquartered in Singapore. They offer a comprehensive suite of services, including digital asset exchanges, KYT solutions, NFT trading platforms, digital wallets, liquidity solutions, Web3 infrastructure, secure digital asset custody, asset tokenization solutions, and more. Established in 2017 with a global presence, ChainUp serves over 1,000 clients in 30 countries, reaching over 60 million end-use.

Ankit Aggarwal
Associate Director – Marketing, Certinal
ankit.aggarwal@zycus.com

