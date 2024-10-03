Blockchain for Energy (B4E) Announces Its New Product Is Now in Live Production With an Independent Exploration & Production Company – Advancing Its Groundbreaking B4E Logistics Platform

Expanded functionality from the B4E Commodity Transport solution, marks a new era for supply chain optimization and transparency in the Energy industry.





HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Blockchain–Blockchain for Energy (B4E), the consortium driving technology innovation across the energy sector, is proud to announce the successful launch of its newly enhanced B4E Logistics solution. B4E Logistics is now in a live production environment with a leading Independent Exploration & Production company. Formerly known as B4E Commodity Transport, B4E Logistics represents the next phase of cutting-edge blockchain applications designed to streamline energy supply chain operations, providing unprecedented transparency, security, and operational efficiency.

This milestone builds upon the initial success of the B4E Commodity Transport product, which was first launched in 2023. The platform has since been rebranded and advanced to meet the evolving needs of the energy industry, with new features that optimize logistics, procurement, and real-time tracking. The transition to B4E Logistics marks a critical evolution in the consortium’s suite of solutions, as it continues to deliver high-impact technologies that empower its members.

Rebecca Hofmann, CEO of Blockchain for Energy, commented:

“Our transition from Commodity Transport to B4E Logistics is a testament to our commitment to innovation and the value we bring to our members. The new platform builds on everything we learned in the first phase of development, and we’re excited to see it live in production with our E&P member company. This advanced solution not only enhances operational efficiency but also sets a new standard for transparency and security across the energy supply chain.”

The initial B4E Commodity Transport solution garnered widespread industry attention when it was introduced as a blockchain-based solution to digitize and optimize the movement of energy commodities across the globe. Now, B4E Logistics takes that foundational technology further, adding greater automation, improved user interfaces, and deeper integration into existing systems, all while leveraging the power of blockchain’s immutability and security features.

Key Features of B4E Logistics include:

Advanced Smart Contract Automation : Automatically enforces established contract terms and operational expectations, reducing administrative burdens, human error and lag time in approvals and payment processing.

: Automatically enforces established contract terms and operational expectations, reducing administrative burdens, human error and lag time in approvals and payment processing. Expanded Real-time Visibility : Provides end-to-end transparency of logistics movements, from procurement to final delivery, ensuring accurate tracking across the supply chain.

: Provides end-to-end transparency of logistics movements, from procurement to final delivery, ensuring accurate tracking across the supply chain. Improved Data Integrity : Blockchain’s distributed ledger technology guarantees the accuracy and security of transaction data, preventing tampering or manipulation.

: Blockchain’s distributed ledger technology guarantees the accuracy and security of transaction data, preventing tampering or manipulation. Flexible and Scalable Architecture : Designed to integrate with emerging technologies, allowing companies to scale the platform as their operational needs grow.

: Designed to integrate with emerging technologies, allowing companies to scale the platform as their operational needs grow. Easy Integration: Proven ability to integrate legacy operational, accounting, and management systems commonly used within the industry.

A representative from the Independent E&P company using the solution stated:

“The implementation of B4E Logistics has revolutionized how we manage our supply chain. Since going live in production, we’ve seen immediate improvements in workflow efficiency, risk management, and overall cost savings. The ability to automate complex processes and ensure data integrity is invaluable. We are thrilled with how the platform has evolved from B4E Commodity Transport and look forward to future advancements.”

B4E Logistics: A Key Driver of Energy Industry Transformation

Blockchain for Energy’s journey reflects its ongoing dedication to solving real-world challenges faced by the energy sector. This platform is uniquely positioned to address inefficiencies in the supply chain while offering flexible, scalable solutions that evolve with the industry’s demands.

With its enhanced capabilities, B4E Logistics enables energy companies to improve contract management, reduce operational costs, and enhance overall security. It is also equipped to handle a broader range of logistics and procurement activities than its predecessor, making it a robust tool for digital transformation across the entire energy value chain.

Significant strides have been made in automation by utilizing existing IoT infrastructure, upgrading select sites, and developing alternative validation methods for locations lacking sensors. Now that the application has trusted, validated operational data, companies leveraging B4E Logistics can confidently use AI tools, knowing the data is robust, accurate, and verified. B4E has additional developments underway to further capitalize on the intersection of IoT, blockchain, and AI, positioning companies to unlock even greater efficiencies and innovation in the near future.

For more details on B4E Logistics, please visit the B4E Logistics product page to explore how this solution can revolutionize your supply chain operations.

About Blockchain for Energy (B4E)

The Blockchain for Energy (B4E) consortium provides its members with forward thinking learnings and solutions. It collaboratively drives digital transformation by providing members with opportunities to accelerate their digitalization journey. Through collective synergies, B4E seeks to resolve, reinvent, and transform the industry’s standard ways of working with external parties. Blockchain for Energy is a safe venue to create transformational change – for the energy industry – by the energy industry. Current B4E members and collaborators include Chesapeake Energy, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Devon Energy, ExxonMobil, Repsol, Schlumberger, Enovate AI, and Kaleido.

Contacts

Martin Juniper



Blockchain for Energy



T: 713.816.4173



social@blockchainforenergy.net