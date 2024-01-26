Home Business Wire Block to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results
Business Wire

Block to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

di Business Wire

DISTRIBUTED-WORK-MODEL/OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 on Thursday, February 22, 2024, after market close. Block will also host a conference call and earnings webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss these results. To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations section of Block’s Investor Relations website at investors.block.xyz. A replay will be available at the same website following the call.

About Block

Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) (formerly, Square, Inc.) is a global technology company with a focus on financial services. Made up of Square, Cash App, TIDAL, and TBD, we build tools to help more people access the economy. Square makes commerce and financial services easy and accessible for sellers with its integrated ecosystem of technology solutions. With Cash App, anyone can easily send, spend, or invest their money in stocks or bitcoin. Afterpay brings Square and Cash App together, connecting consumers and businesses. Artists use TIDAL to help them succeed as entrepreneurs and connect more deeply with fans. TBD is building an open source platform and developer infrastructure that enables everyone to access and participate in the global economy.

Contacts

Media Contact
press@block.xyz

Investor Relations Contact
ir@block.xyz

Articoli correlati

LiveRamp to Discuss Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP), the leading global data collaboration platform, today announced that its fiscal 2024 third quarter...
Continua a leggere

Insight Enterprises, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on February 15, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release financial results for the...
Continua a leggere

Procore Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
CARPINTERIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$PCOR--Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), the leading global provider of construction management software, today announced that it...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php