Home Business Wire Block to Announce First Quarter 2024 Results
Business Wire

Block to Announce First Quarter 2024 Results

di Business Wire

DISTRIBUTED-WORK-MODEL/OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) will release financial results for the first quarter of 2024 on Thursday, May 2, 2024, after market close. Block will also host a conference call and earnings webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss these results. To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations section of Block’s Investor Relations website at investors.block.xyz. A replay will be available at the same website following the call.

About Block

Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) (formerly, Square, Inc.) is a global technology company with a focus on financial services. Made up of Square, Cash App, TIDAL, and TBD, we build tools to help more people access the economy. Square makes commerce and financial services easy and accessible for sellers with its integrated ecosystem of technology solutions. With Cash App, anyone can easily send, spend, or invest their money in stocks or bitcoin. Afterpay brings Square and Cash App together, connecting consumers and businesses. Artists use TIDAL to help them succeed as entrepreneurs and connect more deeply with fans. TBD is building an open source platform and developer infrastructure that enables everyone to access and participate in the global economy.

Contacts

Media Contact
press@block.xyz

Investor Relations Contact
ir@block.xyz

Articoli correlati

GrafTech Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Business Wire Business Wire -
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) (the “Company”) will hold its First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and...
Continua a leggere

Airspan Announces Delisting From NYSE American

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO) (“Airspan” or the “Company”), a provider of ground-breaking, disruptive...
Continua a leggere

Allegion Schedules Conference Call, Webcast to Announce 2024 First-Quarter Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, will release its 2024 first-quarter financial...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php