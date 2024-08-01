Home Business Wire Block Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results
DISTRIBUTED-WORK-MODEL/OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) has posted its results for the second quarter of 2024 on the Financials section of its Investor Relations website at investors.block.xyz and filed these results with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Block will host a conference call and earnings webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today to discuss these financial results. To register to participate in the conference call, please visit the Events & Presentations section of Block’s Investor Relations website at investors.block.xyz.

About Block

Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) (formerly, Square, Inc.) is a global technology company with a focus on financial services. Made up of Square, Cash App, TIDAL, and TBD, we build tools to help more people access the economy. Square makes commerce and financial services easy and accessible for sellers with its integrated ecosystem of technology solutions. With Cash App, anyone can easily send, spend, or invest their money in stocks or bitcoin. Afterpay brings Square and Cash App together, connecting consumers and businesses. Artists use TIDAL to help them succeed as entrepreneurs and connect more deeply with fans. TBD is building an open source platform and developer infrastructure that enables everyone to access and participate in the global economy.

