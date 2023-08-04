Home Business Wire Block Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results
Business Wire

Block Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

di Business Wire

DISTRIBUTED-WORK-MODEL/SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) has posted its results for the second quarter of 2023 on the Financials section of its Investor Relations website at investors.block.xyz and filed these results with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Block will host a conference call and earnings webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time/5:00 p.m. Eastern time today to discuss these financial results. To register to participate in the conference call, please visit the Events & Presentations section of Block’s Investor Relations website at investors.block.xyz.

About Block

Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) (formerly, Square, Inc.) is a global technology company with a focus on financial services. Made up of Square, Cash App, TIDAL, and TBD, we build tools to help more people access the economy. Square makes commerce and financial services easy and accessible for sellers with its integrated ecosystem of technology solutions. With Cash App, anyone can easily send, spend, or invest their money in stocks or bitcoin. Afterpay brings Square and Cash App together, connecting consumers and businesses. Artists use TIDAL to help them succeed as entrepreneurs and connect more deeply with fans. TBD is building an open source platform and developer infrastructure that enables everyone to access and participate in the global economy.

Contacts

Media Contact
press@block.xyz

Investor Relations Contact
ir@block.xyz

Articoli correlati

Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.35 per Share

Business Wire Business Wire -
EWING, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$OLED #OLED--Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) (UDC), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and...
Continua a leggere

Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Technology Access Program to Provide Customers with Purchase Pathway to the Tandem Mobi System

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#TandemDiabetes--Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced a...
Continua a leggere

Loop Media Schedules Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call for August 8, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Business Wire Business Wire -
BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: LPTV), a leading multichannel streaming platform that...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php