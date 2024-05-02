Block Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

DISTRIBUTED-WORK-MODEL/OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) has posted its results for the first quarter of 2024 on the Financials section of its Investor Relations website at investors.block.xyz and filed these results with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Block will host a conference call and earnings webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today to discuss these financial results. To register to participate in the conference call, please visit the Events & Presentations section of Block’s Investor Relations website at investors.block.xyz.

Block also announced today a strategic investment into bitcoin following numerous positive developments both within the company and in the broader market. In April, Block implemented a bitcoin dollar cost average (DCA) purchase program that will run through 2024. Under the program, Block will be investing 10% of its gross profit from bitcoin products into bitcoin purchases.

Aligned with the company’s purpose, Block believes that bitcoin is an instrument of economic empowerment, providing a way for individuals to participate in a global monetary system and control their own financial future. In a new memo, Block has outlined its strategy for company owned bitcoin held for investment purposes, including its historical purchase execution, storage mechanics, and insurance and accounting considerations. The company plans to assess its aggregate investment in bitcoin relative to its other investments on an ongoing basis.

Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) (formerly, Square, Inc.) is a global technology company with a focus on financial services. Made up of Square, Cash App, TIDAL, and TBD, we build tools to help more people access the economy. Square makes commerce and financial services easy and accessible for sellers with its integrated ecosystem of technology solutions. With Cash App, anyone can easily send, spend, or invest their money in stocks or bitcoin. Afterpay brings Square and Cash App together, connecting consumers and businesses. Artists use TIDAL to help them succeed as entrepreneurs and connect more deeply with fans. TBD is building an open source platform and developer infrastructure that enables everyone to access and participate in the global economy.

