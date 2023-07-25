Blizzard Entertainment Teams up with Mila Kunis for the World of Warcraft® Charity Pet Pack in Support of BlueCheck Ukraine

Players in both World of Warcraft and World of Warcraft Classic can support lifesaving, critical humanitarian work in Ukraine

Sunny and Flurky are available from July 25 until August 29

BlueCheck Ukraine, co-founded by actor and activist Liev Schreiber in 2022, identifies, vets, and fast-tracks urgent financial support to Ukrainian NGOs and aid initiatives providing life-saving and other critical humanitarian work on the front lines of Russia’s war on Ukraine. They have the proximity, local knowledge, and access to assist those in desperate need. But they need help.

In support of their efforts, Blizzard Entertainment is excited to be teaming up with Mila Kunis for the World of Warcraft Pet Pack for Ukraine. From July 25 until August 29, players can log into World of Warcraft or head to the Battle.net® shop to purchase the exclusive Pet Pack for Ukraine for USD $20, with all proceeds* going toward funding BlueCheck’s work in supporting victims of war.

“The people of Ukraine are in desperate need and BlueCheck does incredible work in providing resources quickly to local vetted groups, including medical assistance, humanitarian aid, and everything in between,” said Mila Kunis. “The World of Warcraft community is the first gaming community I was ever a part of, with strangers who didn’t care who or what I was—I know how giving they can be, and what they can achieve when we work together. I’m proud to be making a difference to countless lives in Ukraine alongside them.”

“Since the war in Ukraine began over a year ago, the need for humanitarian aid and support has been unrelenting. BlueCheck directly supports vetted NGOs doing the work where it’s needed, and we are thankful to the World of Warcraft community for helping us to help them,” said BlueCheck co-founder Liev Schreiber. “BlueCheck allows us to make a meaningful difference to the courageous and resilient people of Ukraine, and every dollar donated through the purchase of the Pet Pack for Ukraine will allow us to continue that work.”

“World of Warcraft is a global community full of players who support each other both in-game and out–—this is our chance to do something that will make a difference at scale,” said World of Warcraft executive producer Holly Longdale. “Thanks to our generous players, our charity pet program has raised millions of dollars over the years to help those in need when they need it, and the victims of the war in Ukraine need our help right now. I know our incredible player community will step up and lead their pets around Azeroth with pride, knowing that their donation is going toward the life-saving work of BlueCheck Ukraine.”

The Pet Pack for Ukraine includes two pets matching the colors of the Ukrainian flag:

Sunny – a golden retriever pet for World of Warcraft characters

characters Flurky – a murloc pet holding a sunflower (the national flower of Ukraine) for World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic™ characters

During the Pet Pack for Ukraine program’s duration, players may also choose to donate an amount of their choosing to BlueCheck Ukraine at checkout via Battle.net while making a digital World of Warcraft purchase: this is an optional donation for players who want to support this initiative without purchasing the Pet Pack for Ukraine.

An active subscription is required to play World of Warcraft.

For more information about BlueCheck Ukraine, please visit BlueCheck.in, and for more information about World of Warcraft, please visit WorldofWarcraft.com.

* less any chargebacks, refunds, and Value Added Taxes (VAT) or other similar taxes paid

About BlueCheck Ukraine

Founded in March 2022 in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by individuals with more than 30 years of combined experience in humanitarian aid and others with vast expertise across various industries, BlueCheck identifies, verifies, and fast-tracks funding to impactful local humanitarian organizations. A 501(c)(3), tax-exempt non-profit, backed by the due diligence vetting services of Ropes and Gray and Integrity Risk International, BlueCheck swiftly deploys much-needed financial resources to the right place and to the right people in Ukraine, as responsibly and efficiently as possible. BlueCheck funds more than 20 local Ukrainian and diaspora organizations delivering water, food and medicine, building shelters, distributing cash assistance, removing unexploded ordnance and landmines, evacuating people trapped in besieged areas, and caring for widows, elderly and children with special needs in every region of Ukraine.

