Blend to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 6, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND), the leading origination platform for digital banking solutions, today announced that the Company’s third quarter 2024 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.





A link to the live call can be accessed at the Company’s Investor Relations website at investor.blend.com, along with the Company’s earnings press release, financial information, and slide presentation. Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website.

About Blend

Blend is the leading origination platform for digital banking solutions. Financial providers— from large banks, fintechs, and credit unions to community and independent mortgage banks—use Blend’s platform to transform banking experiences for their customers. Blend powers billions of dollars in financial transactions every day. To learn more, visit blend.com.

Contacts

Investors:



Bryan Michaleski



ir@blend.com

Press:



Chloé Demeunynck



press@blend.com