Home Business Wire Blend to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 8, 2024
Business Wire

Blend to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 8, 2024

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND), a leader in digital banking solutions, today announced that the Company’s second quarter 2024 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, August 8, 2024. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.


A link to the live call can be accessed at the Company’s Investor Relations website at investor.blend.com, along with the Company’s earnings press release, financial information, and slide presentation. Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website.

About Blend

Blend is the infrastructure powering the future of banking. Financial providers— from large banks, fintechs, and credit unions to community and independent mortgage banks—use Blend’s platform to transform banking experiences for their customers. Blend powers billions of dollars in financial transactions every day. To learn more, visit blend.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Bryan Michaleski

ir@blend.com

Press:

Chloé Demeunynck

press@blend.com

Articoli correlati

Smith Micro Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smith Micro Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMSI) (“Smith Micro” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its second...
Continua a leggere

nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Revenues of $50.5 million for the second quarter of 2024CAMAS, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR), a leading provider of...
Continua a leggere

Skillz Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) (“Skillz” or the “Company”), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair competition to...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php