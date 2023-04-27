Blend to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 9, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND), a leader in cloud banking software, today announced that the Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 4:30 pm ET to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results. A press release, with accompanying financial information, will be posted prior to the discussion on the Company’s investor website at https://investor.blend.com.

A link to the live discussion will be made available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.blend.com. A replay will also be made available following the discussion at the same website.

About Blend

Blend is the infrastructure powering the future of banking. Financial providers — from large banks, fintechs, and credit unions to community and independent mortgage banks — use Blend’s platform to transform banking experiences for their customers. Blend powers billions of dollars in financial transactions every day. To learn more, visit www.blend.com.

