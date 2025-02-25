Blend Joins the Jack Henry™ Vendor Integration Program

VIP enables Blend to integrate with SilverLake System® and Symitar®

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blend Labs, Inc., a leading origination platform for digital banking solutions, today announced that it has joined the Jack Henry™ Vendor Integration Program (VIP). Participation in the program will provide Blend with access to Jack Henry’s technical resources to enable Blend’s digital platform to integrate with SilverLake System® and Symitar®.

The Vendor Integration Program is designed to help ensure that Jack Henry’s customers can easily deploy third-party products.

Blend’s digital platform integrates with SilverLake System via jXchange™, a services-based programming interface that enables third-party vendors and banks to access the platform’s core data and business rules. The integrity of data is maintained throughout any data exchange, because access to business rules and data is managed through a service layer that governs these interactions.

In addition, Blend’s digital platform integrates with Symitar via SymXchange™, which performs the same functions to connect third-party vendors with credit unions. As a VIP member, Blend gains direct access to Jack Henry’s technical resources and testing environments, significantly streamlining the development and validation of robust integrations.

This translates to faster deployment of Blend’s solution for lenders using these core systems, empowering them to quickly modernize their operations, enhance the applicant experience, and realize the full benefits of the integrated platform more rapidly. Financial institutions can rapidly modernize their deposit account opening operations, offering a more seamless and efficient experience for their accountholders.

“ This expanded collaboration with Jack Henry showcases Blend’s deep commitment to developing proven integrations that enable banks and credit unions to support accountholder needs seamlessly and efficiently,” said Srini Venkatramani, Head of Product, Technology, and Client Operations at Blend. “ By connecting Blend’s account opening solutions with Jack Henry’s robust core systems, banks and credit unions can leverage data to personalize the applicant journey, streamline operations, and ultimately deliver a better lending experience for everyone.”

Jack Henry’s VIP takes the accountholder out of the middle, providing vendors with direct access to Jack Henry’s technical resources and test systems. VIP inclusion is not an endorsement of the vendor’s product.

About Blend Labs, Inc.

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND) is a leading origination platform for digital banking solutions. Financial providers—from large banks, fintechs, and credit unions to community and independent mortgage banks—use Blend’s platform to transform banking experiences for their customers. Better banking starts on Blend. To learn more, visit blend.com.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 48 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at jackhenry.com.

Forward-Looking Disclaimer

