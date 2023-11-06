Bleecker Street Group Expands Maritime Software Portfolio with Acquisition of Marine Learning Systems

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bleecker Street Group (BSG), a global software holding company, is delighted to announce the successful acquisition of Marine Learning Systems, a market-leading eLearning technology and services provider. This strategic move underscores Bleecker Street Group’s dedication to advancing the technological landscape within the maritime industry and further solidifies its presence as a prominent player in the world of maritime software solutions.





Marine Learning Systems is a trailblazer in introducing eLearning methodologies to the maritime sector. Informed by pioneering eLearning research, their innovative solutions have transformed crew training, development, and career management, leading to enhanced learning outcomes and increased safety in maritime operations. The company is the vendor of choice for the largest Cruise, Ferry, and Workboat operators; training and developing thousands of mariners and facilitating millions of safe miles for crew members and passengers across the world.

As part of the Bleecker Street Group family, Marine Learning Systems will join a growing portfolio of maritime software businesses. The acquisition signifies a permanent partnership, creating a forever-home for Marine Learning Systems to accelerate its growth. BSG’s commitment to long-term value and innovation will empower Marine Learning Systems to expand its reach and continually improve its offerings and service to its large and dedicated family of customers.

Chad Mitchell, CEO of Bleecker Street Group, expressed his enthusiasm regarding this acquisition: “We are thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of Marine Learning Systems. The addition of their best-in-class customers, industry-leading technology solutions, and culture of customer-obsession will significantly strengthen our position in the global maritime sector. We are poised for continued growth and success, supported by the addition of Marine Learning Systems to our portfolio.”

Murray Goldberg, CEO and Founder of Marine Learning Systems, shared: “I’m excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as we join the Bleecker Street Group family. With their permanent commitment to our vision, we have the potential to accelerate growth, and our drive to build state of the art technology guided by deeply collaborative customer relationships. For our customers, this acquisition means a partner with an even more solid foundation and an increased ability to serve.”

Bleecker Street Group continues to demonstrate its commitment to driving growth and innovation within the supply chain sector, with a particular emphasis on maritime software. This acquisition aligns with their mission to deliver transformative solutions that address evolving global business needs and propel industries forward.

For more information about Bleecker Street Group, please visit www.bleeckerstreetgroup.com.



For inquiries related to Marine Learning Systems, please contact info@marinels.com.

About Bleecker Street Group: Bleecker Street Group is a global technology holding company dedicated to driving growth and innovation across the supply chain sector. With its permanent capital base and a strong emphasis on maritime software, the firm is committed to delivering transformative solutions that address evolving business needs and propel industries forward.

Contacts

Bleecker Street Group Press Contact: info@bleeckerstreetgroup.com