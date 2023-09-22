Bleecker Street Group Announces Acquisition of Ripple Operations, Accelerating Technological Advancement in the Maritime Industry

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bleecker Street Group (BSG), a global software holding company, is excited to announce the successful acquisition of Ripple, a leading integrated maritime software company. The acquisition underscores Bleecker Street Group’s commitment to propelling technological innovation and excellence in the maritime sector, solidifying its position as an emerging force in the broader Supply Chain Software industry.





Ripple has earned acclaim for its mission-critical solutions designed to address unique operating challenges faced by the maritime industry. With a track record of delivering value, efficiency and innovation to blue-chip tugboat, towboat and barge operators in the United States and the largest ferry systems across the world, Ripple has anchored itself as a trusted leader in the category.

This strategic acquisition provides a forever-home for Ripple to accelerate its growth, enhance safety for operators and mariners and invest in extending its market-leadership. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bleecker Street Group, Ripple will benefit from long-term partnership on go-to-market strategy, product-led growth, and innovation.

“We are thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of Ripple,” said Chad Mitchell, CEO of Bleecker Street Group. “The addition of Ripple’s exceptional team, advanced software products and blue-chip customer base will significantly strengthen our position in the global maritime sector and position us for further growth and success.”

“I am thrilled about the opportunities that lie ahead as we join forces with Bleecker Street Group,” said Dean Shoultz, Founder of Ripple. “With their permanent partnership, we have the potential to revolutionize the maritime software industry, offering cutting-edge solutions that empower maritime operators to thrive in the digital era.”

About Bleecker Street Group: Bleecker Street Group is a holding company that invests in, acquires, and incubates supply chain software businesses. With its permanent capital base and a strong emphasis on maritime software, the firm is committed to delivering transformative solutions that address evolving industry needs and propel customers forward over the long-term.

