BlackSky Wins $7 Million Dynamic Space-Based Imagery and Analytics Services Contract Renewal with Legacy International Government Customer

Contract enables unparalleled access to automated high-frequency, low-latency imagery and analytics

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BKSY #AI–BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) won a $7 million contract renewal to provide dynamic space-based imagery and analytics monitoring services to a legacy international government customer.





“With disruptive speed and economics BlackSky is delivering unparalleled value to multiple international ministries of defense with automated real-time high-frequency, low-latency imagery and analytics products,” said Brian E. O’Toole, BlackSky CEO. “Our software-first approach enables immediate and scalable access to commercially available AI-assisted tasking-to-delivery systems that ensure mission-critical intelligence arrives in-hand to operators and analysts in a matter of minutes.”

The customer will have the ability to draw from multiple intelligence sources through the BlackSky Spectra® tasking and analytics platform with direct access to BlackSky’s proprietary high-resolution, electro-optical constellation and access to partner constellations for all-weather, day and night, and very high-resolution imagery.

“BlackSky Spectra is an industry-leading, data-agnostic SaaS platform that can fuse data from multiple sources and is well-suited to solve the diverse set of critical national security challenges our customers face every day,” add O’Toole. “In addition to having a highly intuitive user interface, Spectra fits seamlessly into customer workflows and provides immediate operational mission value at scale.”

About BlackSky

BlackSky is a real-time, space-based intelligence company that delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, analytics, and high-frequency monitoring of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world. BlackSky owns and operates one of the industry’s most advanced, purpose-built commercial, real-time intelligence system that combines the power of the BlackSky Spectra® tasking and analytics software platform and our proprietary low earth orbit satellite constellation.

With BlackSky, customers can see, understand and anticipate changes for a decisive strategic advantage at the tactical edge, and act not just fast, but first. BlackSky is trusted by some of the most demanding U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on X (Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to BlackSky. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, (ii) achieve anticipated revisit rates and maintain current launch schedules, and (iii) our ability to predict and respond to customer trends. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and is based on information available as of the date of this communication, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that we do not presently know, or that we currently believe are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect our expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in reports filed with the SEC, including within the section titled “Risk Factors” on BlackSky’s registration statement on Form S-1, and available at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Investor Contact

Aly Bonilla



VP, Investor Relations



abonilla@blacksky.com

Media Contact

Pauly Cabellon



Sr. Director, External Communications



pcabellon@blacksky.com