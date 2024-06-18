Home Business Wire BlackSky to Participate in Jefferies Annual Virtual Space Summit
Business Wire

BlackSky to Participate in Jefferies Annual Virtual Space Summit

di Business Wire

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BKSY–BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) will participate in the following upcoming investor event.


  • Jefferies Annual Space Summit

    Date: Tuesday, June 25, 2024

    Fireside Chat: 1:40 p.m. ET

    Presenter: Henry Dubois, Chief Financial Officer, BlackSky Technology

    Location: Virtual

For more information about the event or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with BlackSky Technology, please contact the sales representative at the sponsoring firm.

About BlackSky Technology Inc.

BlackSky is a real-time, space-based intelligence company that delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, analytics, and high-frequency monitoring of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world. BlackSky owns and operates one of the industry’s most advanced, purpose-built commercial, real-time intelligence system that combines the power of the BlackSky Spectra® tasking and analytics software platform and our proprietary low earth orbit satellite constellation.

With BlackSky, customers can see, understand and anticipate changes for a decisive strategic advantage at the tactical edge, and act not just fast, but first. BlackSky is trusted by some of the most demanding U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on X (Twitter).

Contacts

Investor Contact
Aly Bonilla

VP, Investor Relations

abonilla@blacksky.com

Media Contact
Pauly Cabellon

Sr. Director, External Communications

pcabellon@blacksky.com

Articoli correlati

Knowles Appoints Jason Cardew to its Board of Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
ITASCA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a leading global supplier of high performance components and solutions, including capacitors and...
Continua a leggere

Ryder Recognized Among Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s ‘Top Supply Chain Projects’

Business Wire Business Wire -
Honored for transformative supply chain impact on wine and spirits companyMIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in...
Continua a leggere

KKR Releases 2024 Mid-Year Global Macro Outlook

Business Wire Business Wire -
Henry McVey: Investors Who Prioritize Diversification This Cycle Will Be Best Prepared When Opportunity KnocksNEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KKR, a leading...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php