BlackSky to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) will participate in the following upcoming investor events in March.

2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Technology Conference

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Location: InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel (New York)



Craig-Hallum NewSpace Conference

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Location: Virtual

For more information about the events or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with BlackSky Technology, please contact the sales representative at the sponsoring firm.

About BlackSky Technology Inc.

BlackSky is a real-time, space-based intelligence company that delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, analytics, and high-frequency monitoring of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world. BlackSky owns and operates one of the industry’s most advanced, purpose-built commercial, real-time intelligence systems that combines the power of the BlackSky Spectra® tasking and analytics software platform and our proprietary low earth orbit satellite constellation.

With BlackSky, customers can see, understand and anticipate changes for a decisive strategic advantage at the tactical edge, and act not just fast, but first. BlackSky is trusted by some of the most demanding U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on X (Twitter).

