Business Wire

BlackSky to Participate at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

di Business Wire

HERNDON, Va–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BKSY–BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) will participate in the following upcoming investor events in November and December.


  • Deutsche Bank 2024 Global Space Summit

    Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

    Panel: 2:00 p.m. EST

    Presenter: Brian O’Toole, Chief Executive Officer, BlackSky Technology

    Location: Deutsche Bank Center (New York, NY)
  • UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference

    Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

    Location: Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa (Palm Beach, FL)
  • Benchmark 13th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference

    Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2024

    Location: New York Athletic Club (New York, NY)

For more information about the event or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with BlackSky Technology, please contact the sales representative at the sponsoring firm.

About BlackSky Technology Inc.

BlackSky is a real-time, space-based intelligence company that delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, analytics, and high-frequency monitoring of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world. BlackSky owns and operates one of the industry’s most advanced, purpose-built commercial, real-time intelligence systems that combines the power of the BlackSky Spectra® tasking and analytics software platform and our proprietary low earth orbit satellite constellation.

With BlackSky, customers can see, understand and anticipate changes for a decisive strategic advantage at the tactical edge, and act not just fast, but first. BlackSky is trusted by some of the most demanding U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on X (Twitter).

Contacts

Investor Contact
Aly Bonilla

VP, Investor Relations

abonilla@blacksky.com

Media Contact
Pauly Cabellon

Sr. Director, External Communications

pcabellon@blacksky.com

