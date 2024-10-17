BlackSky to Host Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BKSY #earnings–BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2024 financial results and its business outlook on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. EST. A press release with BlackSky’s financial results will be released in advance of the conference call that same day.





To access the live webcast or the archived webcast following completion of the call, please click here or visit the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.blacksky.com and then select “News & Events” for the link to the webcast. To access the conference call, participants should dial 1-800-715-9871 or 1-646-307-1963 using conference ID 8425999 or “BlackSky” at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. To listen to a replay of the conference call, please dial 1-877-660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415 using access code 13749731. The audio replay will be available from approximately 12:30 p.m. EST on November 7, 2024, through November 21, 2024.

About BlackSky

BlackSky is a real-time, space-based intelligence company that delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, analytics, and high-frequency monitoring of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world. BlackSky owns and operates one of the industry’s most advanced, purpose-built commercial, real-time intelligence system that combines the power of the BlackSky Spectra® tasking and analytics software platform and our proprietary low earth orbit satellite constellation.

With BlackSky, customers can see, understand and anticipate changes for a decisive strategic advantage at the tactical edge, and act not just fast, but first. BlackSky is trusted by some of the most demanding U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on X (Twitter).

Contacts

Investor Contact

Aly Bonilla



abonilla@blacksky.com

Media Contact

Pauly Cabellon



pcabellon@blacksky.com