BlackSky to Host First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BKSY #earnings–BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2023 financial results and its business outlook on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. EST. A press release with BlackSky’s financial results will be released in advance of the conference call that same day.

To access the live webcast or the archived webcast following completion of the call, please click here or visit the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.blacksky.com and then select “News & Events” for the link to the webcast. To access the conference call, participants should dial 1-877-589-7299 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8778 (international) at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. To listen to a replay of the conference call, please dial 1-877-660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415 using access code 13738351. The audio replay will be available from approximately 12:30 PM EST on May 10, 2023, through May 24, 2023.

About BlackSky Technology Inc.

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, monitoring and analytics of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world.

BlackSky designs, owns and operates one of the industry’s leading low earth orbit small satellite constellations, optimized to capture imagery cost-efficiently where and when our customers need it. BlackSky’s Spectra AI software platform processes data from BlackSky’s constellation and from other third-party sensors to develop the critical insights and analytics that our customers require.

BlackSky is relied upon by U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on Twitter.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Aly Bonilla

abonilla@blacksky.com

Media Contact
Pauly Cabellon

pcabellon@blacksky.com

