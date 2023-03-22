BlackSky Selected by National Reconnaissance Office to Explore Commercial Hyperspectral Imagery Capabilities

Hyperspectral capabilities a natural expansion of BlackSky’s real-time intelligence capabilities

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BKSY #artificialintelligence—BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) was selected by the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) to explore commercial hyperspectral image capabilities under a multi-stage Strategic Commercial Enhancements Broad Agency Announcement Framework study contract.

“This contract further expands BlackSky’s long term relationship with the U.S. government as an innovation partner for leveraging advanced commercial capabilities to meet emerging intelligence challenges,” said Brian E. O’Toole, BlackSky CEO.

During the initial stage of the contract BlackSky will demonstrate technical capabilities via modeling and simulation and validate business and cybersecurity concepts of operation.

“Next-generation hyperspectral imagery coupled with BlackSky’s unique low-latency, high-frequency monitoring can expand real-time mission intelligence capabilities beyond the visible range,” O’Toole added. “Today our multi-intelligence software platform combines electro-optical, SAR (synthetic aperture radar), and radio frequency data and analytics. Hyperspectral capabilities are a natural extension of our agile space architecture.”

Hyperspectral sensors help mission planners characterize objects based on material makeup. For example, these sensors can identify artificial versus real vegetation, decoy equipment, and hazardous materials. Rapid-revisit, low-latency hyperspectral capabilities can significantly increase the ability to identify and maintain custody of objects of interest, penetrate enemy obfuscation techniques, and develop detailed pattern-of-life analyses in highly dynamic environments.

About BlackSky

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, monitoring and analytics of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world.

BlackSky designs, owns and operates one of the industry’s leading low earth orbit small satellite constellations, optimized to capture imagery cost-efficiently where and when our customers need it. BlackSky’s Spectra AI software platform processes data from BlackSky’s constellation and from other third-party sensors to develop the critical insights and analytics that our customers require.

BlackSky is relied upon by U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to BlackSky. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, (ii) achieve anticipated revisit rates and maintain current launch schedules, and (iii) our ability to predict and respond to customer trends. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and is based on information available as of the date of this communication, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that we do not presently know, or that we currently believe are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect our expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in reports filed with the SEC, including within the section titled “Risk Factors” on BlackSky’s registration statement on Form S-1, and available at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

