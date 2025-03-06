BlackSky Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

First Very-High Resolution Gen-3 Satellite Delivering Imagery Five Days from Launch

Company Secures Over $150 Million in Recent Contract Awards

2025 Total Revenue Forecasted to Grow 30% Over 2024

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BKSY #earnings--BlackSky Technology Inc. (“BlackSky” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BKSY) announced the successful Gen-3 launch and imaging performance along with results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

“I’m happy to report that within 5 days of launch our new Gen-3 satellite is already exceeding customer expectations for initial very-high resolution image quality,” said Brian E. O’Toole, BlackSky CEO. “The addition of very-high resolution imagery to our high-frequency monitoring constellation enables us to deliver AI-derived insights at the speed of conflict, providing our customers with advanced space-based intelligence solutions. Building on this significant milestone, we are now set to begin a regular cadence of Gen-3 satellite launches to expand our capabilities. With early Gen-3 success and a number of significant recent contract wins, we’re off to a strong start to 2025.”

Full Year Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $102.1 million

Imagery & software analytical services revenue grew to $70.1 million

Imagery & software analytical service cost of sales (1) , as a percentage of revenue, improved to 20%

, as a percentage of revenue, improved to 20% Net loss (2) of $57.0 million

of $57.0 million Adjusted EBITDA(3) improved to $11.6 million compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.0 million in the prior year

(1) Cost of sales is defined as imagery and software analytical services costs and professional and engineering services cost, less depreciation and amortization expense. (2) This represents our current estimate of net loss for the period ended December 31, 2024, which is subject to the completion of our financial closing procedures and adjustments that may result from the completion of the audit of our consolidated financial statements. As a result, this net loss estimate may differ from the actual net loss reported in our consolidated financial statements when they are completed and publicly disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. (3) Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and reconciliation table at the end of this press release.

Recent Highlights

Successfully launched first Gen-3 satellite and began delivering imagery that is exceeding customer expectations for initial image quality five days after launch

The National Reconnaissance Office extended its subscription for Gen-2 imagery services under the Electro-Optical Commercial Layer program into 2026

Awarded a more than $100 million seven-year subscription contract with an existing international customer for Gen-2 and Gen-3 satellite imagery

Won multi-year contracts totaling approximately $20 million to support India’s commercial earth observation capabilities, including imagery services and a dedicated space asset

Awarded a multi-year contract valued up to $200 million with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency under the Luno B program to provide mission-critical data and analytic services

Won a multi-million-dollar expansion contract with the Defense Innovation Unit to demonstrate space-based tactical ISR capabilities and provide on orbit operations under the TACGEO program

Awarded a six-figure contract with a new strategic international customer to provide on-demand Gen-2 imagery, analytic services, and training on BlackSky’s Spectra tasking and analytics platform

Won a multi-year subscription contract with EMDYN, a geospatial intelligence fusion company, to deliver space-based imagery services to international customers

Recent 2025 contract awards increases the December 31, 2024 backlog of $261 million to approximately $390 million

Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $30.4 million, down $5.1 million, or 14%, from the fourth quarter of 2023, which included a $7 million one-time benefit under the Company’s Indonesian contract. Imagery and software analytical services revenue was $17.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, down $1.6 million from the prior year period primarily due to the upfront delivery of $2 million of imagery orders for a project received in the fourth quarter of 2023. Professional and engineering services revenue was $12.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $16.5 million in the prior year period, which included approximately $7 million for progress to date activities on capabilities to be delivered under the Indonesian contract. Professional and engineering services contracts are milestone-based contracts that may have quarter-over-quarter revenue variability, in contrast to the imagery and software analytical services, which are typically recurring subscription-based revenues.

For the full year 2024, total revenue was $102.1 million, up $7.6 million, or 8%, from 2023. Imagery and software analytical services revenue was $70.1 million, up $4.7 million, or 7% over the prior year.

Cost of Sales(1)

Total cost of sales as a percentage of revenue improved to 23% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 34% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

For the full year 2024, cost of sales as a percentage of revenue improved to 27%, compared to 36% in 2023.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $29.6 million, which included $2.8 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense and $10.0 million in depreciation and amortization expenses. Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $28.1 million, which included $3.0 million in non-cash stock-based compensation expense and $10.7 million in depreciation and amortization expenses. Excluding the non-cash stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization expenses from both years, cash operating expenses(3) for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $16.9 million, compared to cash operating expenses of $14.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase of $2.4 million was primarily due to investments in the business, including bringing satellite production capabilities in-house.

For the full year 2024, operating expenses were $119.0 million, which included $10.5 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense and $43.5 million in depreciation and amortization expenses. For the full year 2023, operating expenses were $116.7 million, which included $10.1 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense and $43.4 million in depreciation and amortization expenses. Excluding the non-cash stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization expenses from both years, cash operating expenses in 2024 were $64.9 million, compared to cash operating expenses of $63.1 million in 2023.

Net Loss(2)

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $19.2 million, compared to a net loss of $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase in net loss of $15.4 million was primarily due to changes in the (loss)/gain on derivatives, which are driven by fluctuations in the Company’s equity warrants and other equity instruments that are measured at fair value and driven by the Company’s common stock price.

For the full year 2024, net loss was $57.0 million, compared to $53.9 million in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA(3)

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $7.4 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA of $9.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, which included $6.5 million of specific project-based revenue and operating expense savings. Excluding the one-time benefit in the fourth quarter of 2023, adjusted EBITDA improved $4.6 million year-over-year primarily driven by strong operating leverage achieved through higher revenues and improved gross margins.

For the full year 2024, Adjusted EBITDA was $11.6 million, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.0 million in 2023, delivering a $12.7 million year-over-year improvement.

Balance Sheet & Capital Expenditures

As of December 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments totaled $53.8 million. The Company also anticipates receiving approximately $27.9 million in payments over the next 12 months as interim milestones on a few major customer contracts are met and expected to be billed. In addition, the Company received a $32 million cash prepayment in the first quarter of 2025 for work related to a recent contract win, further enhancing the Company’s liquidity. Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $9.5 million and for the full year 2024 totaled $50.2 million.

2025 Outlook

BlackSky expects full year 2025 revenue to be between $125 million and $142 million, and full year 2025 adjusted EBITDA to be between $14 million and $22 million. In addition, the Company anticipates full year 2025 capital expenditures to be between $60 million and $70 million, primarily driven by investments in the production and deployment of Gen-3 satellites.

Investment Community Conference Call

BlackSky will host a conference call and webcast for the investment community this morning at 8:30 a.m. EST. Senior management will review the fourth quarter and full year results, discuss BlackSky’s business, and answer questions. To access the live webcast or the archived webcast following completion of the call, please visit the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.blacksky.com and then select “News & Events” for the link to the webcast. A presentation accompanying the webcast can also be found on the investor relations website. To access the conference call, participants should dial 1-877-589-7299 or 1-201-689-8778 at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. To listen to a replay of the conference call, please dial 1-877-660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415 using access code 13751159. The audio replay will be available from approximately 12:30 p.m. EST on March 6, 2025, through March 20, 2025.

About BlackSky

BlackSky is a real-time, space-based intelligence company that delivers on-demand, high-frequency imagery, analytics, and high-frequency monitoring of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world. BlackSky owns and operates one of the industry’s most advanced, purpose-built commercial, real-time intelligence system that combines the power of the BlackSky Spectra® tasking and analytics software platform and our proprietary low earth orbit satellite constellation.

With BlackSky, customers can see, understand and anticipate changes for a decisive strategic advantage at the tactical edge, and act not just fast, but first. BlackSky is trusted by some of the most demanding U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on X (Twitter).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss attributable to BlackSky before interest income, interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, as well as significant non-cash and/or non-recurring expenses as our management believes these items are not as useful in evaluating the Company’s core operating performance. These items include, but are not limited to, stock-based compensation expense; unrealized (gain) loss on certain warrants/shares classified as derivative liabilities; non-recurring transaction costs; severance; litigation, settlements, and related costs; impairment losses, income on equity method investment; transaction costs associated with debt and equity financings; and investment loss on short-term investments. Cash operating expenses is defined as operating expenses less stock-based compensation expense for selling, general, and administrative costs, and depreciation and amortization expense. The Company believes evaluating cash operating expenses is useful to manage expenses as it excludes non-cash items that may obscure the underlying business performance.

Adjusted EBITDA and cash operating expenses are non-GAAP financial performance measures. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the schedule herein and our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most comparable measure reported in accordance with GAAP, and for a discussion of the presentation, comparability, and use of adjusted EBITDA. Please refer to the schedule herein for a reconciliation of cash operating expenses to operating expenses, the most comparable measure reported in accordance with GAAP, and this press release for a discussion of the use of cash operating expenses.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "plan", "potential", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "future", "opportunity", "will likely result", or "expect" and other words, terms, and phrases of similar meaning are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release, including statements as to future performance, our guidance outlook for the year and expected capital expenditures, our ability to sustain revenue growth, expectations regarding the receipt of cash from customers over the next 12 months, expectations regarding global demand for our products and services, our anticipated liquidity and cash flows, our anticipated Gen-3 satellite launch timing, and our expectations related to future profitability on an adjusted basis, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this press release. As a result, although BlackSky's management believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because BlackSky can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, factors such as long and unpredictable sales cycles, customer demand, and our ability to estimate resources for fixed-price contracts, expenses, and other operational and liquidity needs, as well as the risk factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other disclosures about BlackSky and its business included in BlackSky's disclosure materials filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or on BlackSky's Investor Relations website at ir.blacksky.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such forward-looking statements are based upon data available as of the date of this press release and speak only as of such date. BlackSky disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

BLACKSKY TECHNOLOGY INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Imagery & software analytical services $ 17,484 $ 19,039 $ 70,062 $ 65,391 Professional & engineering services 12,886 16,469 32,031 29,101 Total revenue 30,370 35,508 102,093 94,492 Costs and expenses Imagery & software analytical service costs, excluding depreciation and amortization 3,348 3,159 13,907 13,793 Professional & engineering service costs, excluding depreciation and amortization 3,519 8,851 13,525 19,988 Selling, general and administrative 19,078 17,328 74,069 72,617 Research and development 559 118 1,344 643 Depreciation and amortization 9,956 10,696 43,542 43,431 Total costs and expenses 36,460 40,152 146,387 150,472 Operating loss (6,090 ) (4,644 ) (44,294 ) (55,980 ) (Loss) gain on derivatives (11,408 ) 234 (2,815 ) 7,679 Income on equity method investment 1,401 3,252 1,401 4,165 Interest income 573 461 1,560 2,063 Interest expense (3,382 ) (2,679 ) (12,187 ) (9,306 ) Other income (expense), net 75 1 56 (1,807 ) Loss before income taxes (18,831 ) (3,375 ) (56,279 ) (53,186 ) Income tax expense (394 ) (413 ) (744 ) (673 ) Net loss (19,225 ) (3,788 ) (57,023 ) (53,859 ) Other comprehensive income — — — — Total comprehensive loss $ (19,225 ) $ (3,788 ) $ (57,023 ) $ (53,859 ) Basic and diluted loss per share of common stock: Net loss per share of common stock $ (1.01 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (2.66 ) $ (3.18 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 19,120 17,668 21,443 16,931

BLACKSKY TECHNOLOGY INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands, except par value) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,056 $ 32,815 Restricted cash 1,322 619 Short-term investments 39,406 19,697 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $45 and $151, respectively 14,701 7,071 Contract assets 27,852 15,213 Inventories 6,043 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,356 3,916 Total current assets 106,736 79,331 Property and equipment - net 45,614 67,116 Operating lease right of use assets - net 4,029 1,630 Goodwill 9,393 9,393 Intangible assets - net 6,508 1,357 Satellite procurement work in process 80,601 55,976 Other assets 1,461 9,263 Total assets $ 254,342 $ 224,066 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 20,420 $ 11,573 Amounts payable to equity method investees — 10,843 Contract liabilities - current 2,183 3,670 Debt - current portion 1,927 — Other current liabilities 1,493 1,405 Total current liabilities 26,023 27,491 Operating lease liabilities 8,048 3,041 Derivative liabilities 17,964 15,149 Long-term debt - net of current portion 105,736 83,502 Other liabilities 2,387 1,724 Total liabilities 160,158 130,907 Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value-authorized, 300,000 shares; issued, 30,960 and 18,154 shares; outstanding, 30,663 shares and 17,855 shares as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. 3 2 Additional paid-in capital 750,174 692,127 Accumulated deficit (655,993 ) (598,970 ) Total stockholders’ equity 94,184 93,159 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 254,342 $ 224,066

BLACKSKY TECHNOLOGY INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (in thousands) Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (57,023 ) $ (53,859 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 43,542 43,431 Transfer of satellite procurement work in process to engineering service costs 334 4,854 Operating lease right of use assets amortization 583 883 Bad debt expense 145 179 Stock-based compensation expense 11,169 10,862 Amortization of debt issuance costs and non-cash interest expense 9,207 7,967 Loss (gain) on derivatives 2,815 (7,679 ) Non-cash interest income (1,074 ) (796 ) Loss on impairment of assets 131 81 Loss on disposal of assets 44 127 Income on equity method investment (1,401 ) (4,165 ) Other, net 321 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (7,775 ) (4,137 ) Contract assets - current and long-term (4,989 ) (16,299 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 556 1,118 Other assets 2,428 1,328 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (4,080 ) 3,316 Other current liabilities (356 ) (1,041 ) Contract liabilities - current and long-term (978 ) (3,053 ) Other liabilities 17 (538 ) Net cash used in operating activities (6,384 ) (17,421 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (15,678 ) (15,274 ) Satellite procurement work in process (34,558 ) (28,441 ) Purchases of short-term investments (52,860 ) (40,078 ) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 34,225 59,110 Cash received from business acquisition 541 — Proceeds from sale of equity method investment — 9,450 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment — 22 Net cash used in investing activities (68,330 ) (15,211 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from equity issuances, net of equity issuance costs 47,009 32,733 Proceeds from issuance of debt 20,000 — Proceeds from options exercised and ESPP shares purchased 308 10 Debt payments (10,000 ) — Payments for debt issuance costs (632 ) — Withholding tax payments on vesting of restricted stock units (967 ) (1,410 ) Payments for deferred financing costs — (67 ) Payments for deferred offering costs (60 ) — Payments of transaction costs for debt modification — (1,311 ) Payments of transaction costs related to derivative liabilities — (905 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 55,658 29,050 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (19,056 ) (3,582 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of year 33,434 37,016 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of year $ 14,378 $ 33,434

BLACKSKY TECHNOLOGY INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (19,225 ) $ (3,788 ) $ (57,023 ) $ (53,859 ) Interest income (573 ) (461 ) (1,560 ) (2,063 ) Interest expense 3,382 2,679 12,187 9,306 Income tax expense 394 413 744 673 Depreciation and amortization 9,956 10,696 43,542 43,431 Stock-based compensation expense 2,925 3,137 11,169 10,862 Loss (gain) on derivatives 11,408 (234 ) 2,815 (7,679 ) Non-recurring transaction costs 231 — 459 — Litigation, settlements, and related costs 218 — 355 — Severance — 28 219 590 Impairment losses 60 81 131 81 Income on equity method investment (1,401 ) (3,252 ) (1,401 ) (4,165 ) Transaction costs associated with debt and equity financings — — — 1,738 Investment loss on short-term investments — — — 55 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,375 $ 9,299 $ 11,637 $ (1,030 )

BLACKSKY TECHNOLOGY INC. RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES TO CASH OPERATING EXPENSES (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating expenses $ 29,593 $ 28,142 $ 118,955 $ 116,691 Stock-based compensation for selling, general and administrative costs (2,779 ) (2,969 ) (10,526 ) (10,118 ) Depreciation and amortization (9,956 ) (10,696 ) (43,542 ) (43,431 ) Cash operating expenses $ 16,858 $ 14,477 $ 64,887 $ 63,142

