BlackSky Awarded Electro-Optical Commercial Layer Contract Extension from National Reconnaissance Office

BlackSky first to successfully integrate, validate performance within new U.S. government imagery management architecture increasing utility of BlackSky imagery amongst end users

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BKSY #artificialintelligence–BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) was awarded a 1-year extension contract from the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) to continue to deliver on the current Electro-Optical Commercial Layer (EOCL) subscription contract for reliable high-frequency Gen-2 imagery services.





“This contract represents continued confidence in BlackSky as a trusted mission partner as the NRO makes strides in leveraging commercial space technology to strengthen national security,” said Brian E. O’Toole, BlackSky CEO. “BlackSky is committed to providing the most advanced space-based intelligence capabilities to end-users as we expand services for anchor U.S. government customers and our growing customer base worldwide.”

The U.S. government has built a new API-enabled commercial imagery ordering architecture designed to streamline and scale the ability to order and receive data products from commercial providers. BlackSky was the first commercial imagery provider to successfully integrate and validate performance of this architecture.

“Now entering its third year, the 10-year EOCL contract continues to confirm the value of BlackSky’s distinct real-time, high-revisit monitoring approach,” O’Toole added.

BlackSky achieves industry-leading speed through constellation design and a dedication to end-to-end AI-driven system automation. With rapid, hourly revisit rates, BlackSky delivers time-diverse imagery and analytics up to 15 times per day, dawn-to-dusk, providing decision-quality data directly to those who need it most—from senior leaders to warfighter in the field.

About BlackSky

BlackSky is a real-time, space-based intelligence company that delivers on-demand, high-frequency imagery, analytics, and high-frequency monitoring of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world. BlackSky owns and operates one of the industry’s most advanced, purpose-built commercial, real-time intelligence system that combines the power of the BlackSky Spectra® tasking and analytics software platform and our proprietary low earth orbit satellite constellation.

With BlackSky, customers can see, understand and anticipate changes for a decisive strategic advantage at the tactical edge, and act not just fast, but first. BlackSky is trusted by some of the most demanding U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on X (Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to BlackSky. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, (ii) achieve anticipated revisit rates and maintain current launch schedules, and (iii) our ability to predict and respond to customer trends. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and is based on information available as of the date of this communication, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that we do not presently know, or that we currently believe are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect our expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in reports filed with the SEC, including within the section titled “Risk Factors” on BlackSky’s registration statement on Form S-1, and available at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Investor Contact



Aly Bonilla



VP, Investor Relations



abonilla@blacksky.com

Media Contact



Pauly Cabellon



Sr. Director, External Communications



pcabellon@blacksky.com