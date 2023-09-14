Blackmagic Design Announces New Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K G2

AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#4kg2–Blackmagic Design today announced the Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K G2, a next generation model of the popular Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K. The new model retains an incredibly compact design of the original model, but now upgraded with a 4K digital film sensor with 13 stops of dynamic range and dual native ISO up to 25,600 for incredible low light performance. In addition, Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K G2 adds 12G-SDI for operation up to 2160p60, and a new USB-C expansion port for recording Blackmagic RAW to external disks as well as network control via Ethernet adapters. Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K G2 will be available in October from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for US$995.









The Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K G2 will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design IBC 2023 booth #7.C49.

Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K G2 is the perfect solution for placing cameras on set when customers don’t have space for regular sized cameras. It includes the popular MFT lens mount, very low light 4K image sensor and cinematic color science. So it’s small, but has the features of a full sized studio camera. Customers also get 12G-SDI for HD and Ultra HD operation up to 2160p60. It’s also possible to control the built in color corrector and lens using the SDI and HDMI connections. It can even record Blackmagic RAW to USB disks. Plus Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K goes well beyond broadcast quality with log gamma, allowing customers to create cinematic color corrected looks, all in camera.

The distinctive Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera has all the benefits of a large studio camera in a tiny rugged body customers can put virtually anywhere. It features a super tough magnesium alloy core in a body that’s not much larger than the lens mount itself. Customers can use affordable, high performance MFT lenses or add adapters to work with broadcast lenses. Plus the buttons on the front of the camera give customers quick access to the settings menu and for triggering recording.

The amazing 4K sensor combined with Blackmagic generation 5 color science gives customers the same imaging technology used in digital film cameras. The color corrector can even be controlled from the switcher. With 13 stops of dynamic range, the camera has darker blacks and brighter whites, perfect for color correction. The sensor features a resolution of 4096 x 2160 which is great for both HD and Ultra HD work. Plus, Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera supports from 23.98 fps up to 60 fps.

With the popular MFT lens mount, Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera is compatible with a wide range of affordable photographic lenses from Olympus, Panasonic, Sigma and more. Photographic lenses are incredible quality because they’re designed for use in high resolution photography. This is ideal as it lets customers adjust cameras mounted high up in hard to reach areas without needing to physically access them.

Blackmagic Micro Studio Cameras can be connected in lots of different ways. They feature HDMI so are perfect for HDMI switchers such as ATEM Mini. The HDMI supports video, tally, control and record trigger for a broadcast style workflow using a single HDMI cable. They also have 12G-SDI so customers can connect to SDI based switchers such as the ATEM Constellation. There’s a 12G-SDI connection for camera video, and one for program return. The program return also includes tally, talkback and remote camera control.

Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K features a high speed USB-C expansion port that lets customers record to external disks, control the camera via a network or connect a wide range of accessories. Plug in an external USB disk and the camera can record high quality 12-bit Blackmagic RAW files for later editing and color correction. That means customers can just move the disk to a computer to work and they don’t need to waste time copying files. Or add a USB-C to Ethernet adapter to control their camera over a network via easy to use REST APIs.

The Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera has lots of different power options. It includes a common 12V DC locking power connector so the cable won’t be accidentally pulled out. The camera also supports a standard LP-E6 compatible battery so customers can add a battery for local power backup during critical live broadcasts. These batteries are readily available around the world and will be kept trickle charged by the camera. Customers can even use an adapter to connect the camera to V-Lock batteries for true all day power. That’s a great solution when there’s no power available where the cameras are placed.

“Our customers loved the original Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K and have been asking us for an updated version,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “We’re excited to bring this camera back better than ever! It’s the same incredibly compact design from the original model, upgraded with new 12G-SDI and 4K HDMI connections, an amazing 4K sensor for cinematic images in live production and Blackmagic RAW recording. We think customers are going to love being able to create even more compelling content from more camera angles than ever before and in digital film quality!”

Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K G2 Features

Designed specifically for live production.

Small, rugged body with magnesium alloy core.

Native 4K sensor with 13 stops of dynamic range.

Compatible with a wide range of popular MFT lenses.

USB-C port for recording to external disks or remote camera control over a network.

Powered by 12V or LP-E6 battery.

Availability and Price

Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K G2 will be available in October for US$995, excluding duties, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

