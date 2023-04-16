Blackmagic Design Announces Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K OLPF

The world’s most advanced digital film camera now available with a high performance optical low pass filter for cinematic virtual production.

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NAB 2023 – Blackmagic Design today announced Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K OLPF, a new model of the world’s most advanced digital film camera which adds a high performance optical low pass filter to the 12K Super 35 image sensor. The OLPF reduces artifacts such as moire and aliasing, while preserving the color and critical image detail Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K is renowned for. Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K OLPF is available immediately from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for US$6,385.





Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K is a revolution in digital film with a 12,288 x 6480 12K Super 35 sensor and 14 stops of dynamic range, built into the award winning URSA Mini body. The combination of 80 megapixels per frame, new color science and the flexibility of Blackmagic RAW makes working with 12K a reality. Oversampling from 12K gives customers the best 8K and 4K images with the subtle skin tones and extraordinary detail of high end still cameras. Customers can shoot at 60 fps in 12K, 120 fps in 8K and up to 240 fps in 4K Super 16. URSA Mini Pro 12K features an interchangeable PL mount, as well as built in ND filters, dual CFast and UHS-II SD card recorders, a SuperSpeed USB-C expansion port and more.

When shooting in virtual production environments, the high frequencies of the LED matrix in video walls can cause problems for ultra sharp modern lenses and high resolution sensors, creating interference patterns. Using an optical low pass filter minimizes that interference, which results in a reduction of moire and aliasing. URSA Mini Pro 12K OLPF adds a high performance, optical low pass filter that is precisely matched to the 12K sensor. The OLPF also incorporates updated IR filtering that improves far red color response which, when combined with Blackmagic RAW processing for the URSA Mini Pro 12K OLPF, preserves color and critical image detail for new levels of image fidelity.

URSA Mini Pro 12K’s extreme resolution goes well beyond traditional motion picture film. Customers get the benefits of shooting with film including incredible detail, wide dynamic range and rich, deep color. Perfect for feature films, episodic television and immersive, large format IMAX. The incredible definition around objects makes it ideal for working with green screen and VFX including compositing live action and CGI.

The Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K features a revolutionary new sensor with a native resolution of 12,288 x 6480, which is an incredible 80 megapixels per frame. The Super 35 sensor has a superb 14 stops of dynamic range and a native ISO of 800. The new 12K sensor has equal amounts of red, green and blue pixels and is optimized for images at multiple resolutions. Customers can shoot 12K at 60 fps or use in-sensor scaling to allow 8K or 4K RAW at up to 120 fps without cropping or changing their field of view. URSA Mini Pro’s interchangeable lens mount lets customers choose from the widest range of vintage and modern cinema lenses, so customers can capture every ounce of character and detail from their favorite optics.

The URSA Mini Pro 12K sensor and Blackmagic RAW were designed together to make 12 bit RAW workflows in 12K effortless. As an incredibly efficient next generation codec Blackmagic RAW lets customers shoot 12K and edit on a laptop, a capability that simply isn’t possible with other codecs. The massive resolution of the sensor means you can reframe shots in post for delivery in 8K and 4K. It’s like a multi camera shoot with only one camera. And it’s perfect for great looking vertical and square video, too. The advanced design of the sensor and Blackmagic RAW means that customers can work in any resolution in post production instantly, without rendering, while retaining the full sensor’s color accuracy.

Shooting RAW in 12K preserves the deepest control of detail, exposure and color during post. Oversampling means customers get extremely sharp 8K without harsh edges. Best of all, Blackmagic RAW is designed to accelerate 12K for post production, making it as easy to work with as standard HD or Ultra HD files. It is highly optimized, multi-threaded, works across multiple CPU cores and is also GPU accelerated to work with Apple Metal, CUDA and OpenCL. So customers can always work with their camera RAW files without having to make proxies. Blackmagic RAW 12K images provide unprecedented resolution and quality for color, keying, compositing, reframing, stabilization and tracking in 4K or 8K.

Blackmagic Generation 5 Color Science features a new film curve designed to make full use of the massive amount of color data from the new URSA Mini Pro 12K sensor. This delivers even better color response for more pleasing skin tones, and better rendering of highly saturated colors such as neon signs and car tail lights in high contrast scenes. Generation 5 Color Science informs complex Blackmagic RAW image processing, with color and dynamic range data from the sensor preserved via metadata for use in post production. Compatible with all previously shot Blackmagic RAW files, Generation 5 Color Science lets customers take advantage of the new film curve even with their existing work.

Different projects require different lenses which is why URSA Mini Pro features an interchangeable lens mount. Customers can quickly switch between PL, EF and F mount lenses on the URSA Mini Pro 12K, as well as B4 lenses on the URSA Mini Pro 4.6K G2. That means customers can work with high quality large PL cinema lenses, EF or F mount photographic lenses, and even B4 broadcast lenses, making URSA Mini Pro compatible with the widest possible range of professional lenses.

“Since we released the Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K, we’ve been hard at work to make the camera even better for new production methods such as virtual production with LED video walls,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO, “That’s why we have taken considerable time and effort to develop an optical low pass filter that is perfectly matched to the sensor and not only reduces artifacts such as moire, but preserves and enhances the details and color the URSA Mini Pro 12K is renowned for. I can’t wait to see what DOPs can do with this high resolution camera in virtual productions!”

BLACKMAGIC URSA MINI PRO 12K OLPF FEATURES

* 12,288 x 6480 12K Super 35 sensor.



* High performance OLPF for reduced moire and aliasing in virtual production.



* Use for feature films, VFX and high end TVCs.



* 14 stops of dynamic range and native 800 ISO.



* Blackmagic RAW optimized for Metal, CUDA and OpenCL.



* Generation 5 Color Science with new film curve.



* PL mount included and optional EF and F lens mounts available.

Availability and Price

Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K OLPF is available now for US$6,385, excluding local duties and taxes, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

Press Photography

Product photos of the Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K OLPF, as well as all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/media/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984.

Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.

Contacts

Press

Terry Frechette



+1 408 954 0500 Ext. 321



pr-usa@blackmagicdesign.com