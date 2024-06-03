Blackline Safety Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

CALGARY, Canada–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced it will release fiscal second quarter 2024 financial results before markets open on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 11:00 am ET the same day.





Blackline Safety Corp. Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Thursday, June 13, 2024



Time: 11:00 am ET



Webcast Link: https://www.gowebcasting.com/13182

Dial-in Instructions: Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Blackline Safety Corp. earnings conference call.

Canada/USA Toll Free: +1-844-763-8274

Toronto/International Toll: +1-647-484-8814

A replay will be available after 2:00 PM ET on June 13, 2024 through July 13, 2024 by dialling +1-604-674-8052 (Vancouver Toll) or +1-855-669-9658 (Canada/US) and entering access code 0724.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 225 billion data-points and initiated over seven million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

