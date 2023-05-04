BlackBull Markets Expands Its Trading Platform Range with DXtrade

MUNICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cfd–BlackBull Markets, a global broker based in New Zealand, launches its new FX and CFD trading platform BlackBull Trade based on Devexperts’ DXtrade trading platform. The platform was delivered through a partnership with Devexperts, a software vendor for capital markets.





The partnership with Devexperts includes integration with its API, so the clients of BlackBull Markets can trade directly in TradingView using their BlackBull Trade account.

BlackBull Markets’ clients enjoy spreads starting from 0.0 pips, margins up to 500:1, an average order execution speed of just 20 ms, and 24/7 support. Traders willing to try out the new platform and broker’s services can start with a demo account.

BlackBull Trade differentiators

BlackBull Trade is available as a web trading platform and Android/iOS mobile apps. The platform is charged with well-thought-out usability, extensive risk management capabilities, and an advanced charting package. Platform users can customize their trading layouts by moving charts, a watchlist, and other widgets around. Proprietary widgets such as a Trading Dashboard and Trading Journal allow users to manage their investment plans and strategies and automatically log their trading performance.

Michael Walker, Managing Director at BlackBull Market said: “With BlackBull Trade we are going to offer our clients a new level of user experience, which they can hardly find with any other broker.”

Jon Light, Devexperts Director of the OTC Platform commented: “Our trading platform can serve clients all over the world, it is in line with all regulations and takes into account different trading styles. We hope BlackBull clients will appreciate everything this new platform can offer and will truly enjoy their trading experience.”

About BlackBull Markets

BlackBull Markets was founded in Auckland, the technology-focused, financial capital of New Zealand. In 2014, BlackBull Markets’ founders decided to collaborate in the equities retail space with the goal of providing clients with the best trading experience. Today, they serve tens of thousands of traders from 180+ different countries, and energetically pursue opportunities to further improve their clients’ platform trading experience. BlackBull Markets is a truly regulated ECN broker.

About Devexperts

Devexperts specializes in developing software solutions for the capital markets industry. Their clients are brokers, exchanges, and wealth management firms. Devexperts have developed numerous trading platforms, used by US and EU brokers, with millions of people across the globe trading daily. More about the company: https://devexperts.com/

