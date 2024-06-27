Black Veterans for Social Justice Launches Veterans Everyday Campaign to Enhance Support for Veterans in New York City

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#veteranseveryday—Black Veterans for Social Justice (BVSJ), a cornerstone in veteran support and advocacy for over four decades, proudly announces the launch of its Veterans Everyday Campaign. This initiative supports the brave men and women who have dedicated their lives to protecting our nation. Founded to assist marginalized Black Vietnam Era veterans, BVSJ has grown into an organization that transcends race and gender, offering vital programs and services to all veterans and the community.





The Veterans Everyday Campaign

Veterans Everyday is an ongoing effort to provide essential services and meet the needs of U.S. veterans every single day. We recognize that every veteran’s journey is unique; that’s why Veterans Everyday is a collective effort to fundraise and implement tailor-made solutions to ensure no veteran is left behind.

Veterans face significant challenges in achieving mental and economic stability, especially in urban communities. These challenges are often exacerbated by the lack of tailored solutions. Recognizing and addressing the correlation between veterans’ struggles and gaps in support systems is crucial.

Campaign Objectives

In-House Mental Health Support: Veterans often wrestle with PTSD, depression, and substance abuse. These mental health challenges, coupled with unemployment, leads to feelings of isolation and homelessness. By introducing in-house clinical support, BVSJ aims to provide solutions that promote overall mental well-being for veterans.

Education and Training: Transitioning from military to civilian life can be uncertain, especially in the digital age. Bridging the digital skills gap ensures that veterans can thrive in the digital economy. Comprehensive financial literacy training will empower veterans and the community, promoting long-term success and reducing the wealth divide.

Scholarship Opportunities: The education gap in communities of color is a significant barrier to closing wealth disparities. Access to quality education is essential for advancement. BVSJ aims to invest in education for veterans in low-income urban communities to break the cycle of economic inequality and promote social mobility and financial independence.

Join Us in Supporting Our Veterans

Our Veterans Everyday Campaign is a lifetime commitment to ensure that every veteran receives the recognition and support they deserve. BVSJ calls on the community, stakeholders, and partners to join us in this vital effort. Together, we can make a lasting impact on the lives of those who have served our nation.

For more information, please visit www.bvsj.org or contact info@bvsj.org.

About Black Veterans for Social Justice (BVSJ)

For over four decades, Black Veterans for Social Justice (BVSJ) has been dedicated to serving veterans and their families, providing a wide range of programs and services to ensure their well-being and integration into civilian life. BVSJ provides comprehensive support to veterans of all backgrounds, upholding a strong dedication to advocacy, empowerment, and social justice.​​

Contacts

Macky Dancy



Corporate Development



Black Veterans for Social Justice (BVSJ)



media@bvsj.org

www.bvsj.org