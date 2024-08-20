Black & Veatch Names EPC Veteran as Global Manager of Construction, Executive Vice President

Paul Westerberg to oversee critical infrastructure solutions provider’s rapidly growing construction segment









OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As Black & Veatch expands its construction workforce and world-class capabilities to meet the evolving needs of its clients on an international scale, the critical infrastructure solutions provider has brought in Paul Westerberg as its global manager of construction and executive vice president.

With more than a quarter century of experience in the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) space, Westerberg will oversee Black & Veatch’s construction activities, employees, equipment, assets and capabilities globally while ensuring those operations continue their dramatic growth. He also will drive industry-leading project delivery, client experience and safety for the company, which includes open shop and union craft professionals.

“Black & Veatch has been a leading force at the forefront of building the world’s vital sustainable infrastructure, delivering innovation across a broad portfolio of client solutions with a world-class, uncompromising safety record that’s at the core of what we do,” said Jennifer Divito, president of BV Operations, the execution hub for the company’s infrastructure projects. “Paul’s deep, valuable experience in EPC will be instrumental in providing clarity of vision as we take our construction growth trajectory to the next level.”

“Throughout my career, I’ve helped deliver enhanced construction capabilities and integrated solutions on projects of all sizes around the globe. I’m thrilled to be joining Black & Veatch with the opportunity to leverage that background and drive the company’s strategy to become the leader in sustainable infrastructure,” Westerberg said. “Construction has been one of Black & Veatch’s most dynamic sectors, and that strong heritage will continue to flourish with the expansion of capabilities, resources and market opportunities to deliver projects of increasing complexity and scale.”

Having led complex projects across multiple countries, technologies and commercial structures, Westerberg most recently served as vice president of strategic operations with S&B Engineers and Constructors in Houston. Before that, he held key management positions worldwide over several decades with EPC company Bechtel.

In 2023, Black & Veatch expanded its broad portfolio of services to meet rapidly increasing global demand with record numbers of construction hours completed (24.5 million, up nearly 8 million from the previous year), and increased its diverse employee-owners workforce by 17 percent to more than 12,000 as of this year’s first quarter to meet historic levels of project back-log and growth globally. In April, the Engineering News-Record’s (ENR) “Top 500 Design Firms” Sourcebook again ranked Black & Veatch among the top global leaders in power, water and telecommunications as decarbonization, sustainability, cybersecurity, resilience, and other megatrends propel its growth, enabling businesses and communities to sustainably thrive.

